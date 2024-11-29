KC LEAP advocates for mother, baby killed in Independence police shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Law Enforcement Accountability Project (KC LEAP) is offering victim advocate services for the family of Maria Pike and baby Destinii Hope.

The mother and infant were killed in an Independence police shooting earlier this month after an officer shot his weapon during a unit response at a domestic dispute.

"We work to hold police accountable and advocate for victims of police violence," said Steve Young, co-founder of the nonprofit organization. "We provide the community’s perspective when there are police involved shootings."

Jake Weller/KSHB Steve Young, Co-Founder of the Kansas City Law Enforcement Accountability Project.

KC LEAP was founded in 2021 with the mission to provide support to families involved in police violence.

The organization does not work alongside law enforcement agencies.

The intention is to create trust among its clientele to maintain anonymity per their wishes.

Young is representing Mitchell Holder and his family, who is calling on system change in local policing practices.

Jake Weller/KSHB KC LEAP was founded in 2021, advocating for people involved in police disputes.

"A gun was used by another person and it killed a baby and a mother," Young said. "There is no other way you can describe — it's an act of violence."

On Wednesday, the Independence Police Department released portions of body camera footage outlining the events leading up to the death of Pike and Destinii.

Provided Destinii Hope

"My exact words was, 'You killed her,'" Holder told KSHB 41 earlier this week.

Young says officers should've taken every precaution to avoid taking the baby's life.

"The family wants transparency. They want to see the full video," Young said. "They’re having a hard time. It was really hard for them to find out about this video through the media."

Holder's family asked KC LEAP to facilitate a peaceful rally on Sunday afternoon promoting improved deescalation methods and non-lethal uses of force.

Body camera image from Independence Police

"It has to be a teaching moment for the police. I know it’s hard to look at themselves and say, 'Hey, we did something wrong; let’s try to fix it,'" Young said. "There has to be a different type of protocol that’s learned or taught from this incident; it can’t continue like this."

In a collaborative effort, KC LEAP and the victim's family are hoping to challenge the mantra "To protect and serve."

"They signed up to put themselves in harm's way to protect us," Young said. "That's what he (officer) would've been doing, is putting himself in harm's way to protect baby Destinii. It's just that simple."

Jake Weller/KSHB An Independence police car is parked near the entrance of an apartment complex where a police shooting took place on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024.

The public is encouraged to attend a peaceful rally on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. outside the Independence Police Department.

According to KC LEAP, Destinii and Pike's family will speak to attendees, among others.

“We need to let them know, we are still seeking justice," Young said.

