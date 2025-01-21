KC man joined others in climbing wall during Jan. 6 riot, is now grateful for receiving pardon from Trump

KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne covers issues surrounding government accountability and solutions. Share your story with Isabella.

—

President Donald Trump pardoned more than 1,000 people charged in the attack at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. His pardon includes seven people from the Kansas City area.

Carey John Walden, known as CJ, was happy to be pardoned by the president. He was charged and pleaded guilty to a non violent felony crime for entering the Capitol building.

Walden's three year supervised probation ended just two days before receiving the president's pardon. He's now navigating what life after a pardon and after January 6 will look like.

"It's like a huge weight lifted off my chest," Walden said. "I won't be doing all that again, but I would like to travel now that I can."

Jake Weller

Walden told KSHB 41 News he traveled to Washington, D.C. with some friends on a chartered bus, but had no intention of attending Trump's "Stop the Steal" rally.

He explained he was with a separate group at Union Station in D.C. when he started hearing about commotion at the Capitol building.

"I had wanted to go to D.C. to see some of the Smithsonian museums and the Vietnam War Memorial — I didn't listen to [President Trump] speak," Walden said. "Knowing me, I wanted to see what was going on, so I hightailed it over there."

Walden then began filming and documenting what was happening. He posted and sent several videos, which is part of how the FBI learned he was there and what ultimately led to his arrest.

Walden climbed the Capitol building wall, entered through an already broken window and was inside for approximately 10 minutes before leaving.

"I left when I heard gunshots and I high tailed it out of there," Walden said. "As far as people beating up on cops, I don't agree with that. I think most of us knew that we probably weren't supposed to be in there, but by the same token did we really do something bad? I mean, we were witness to something historic that's for sure."

Looking back now, Walden believes his pardon was fair and the right move by Trump.

"I regret how it all went down and the backlash that my family received," Walden said. "But I can't say I'm ashamed of it. I would like to go back to D.C. and see the museums and the memorial and visit the Capitol building again."

Two Democrat Congress members representing Kansas and Missouri expressed disappointment in Trump's pardons.

"Rather than pardoning criminals convicted of violent attacks on law enforcement, the President should focus on lowering grocery and gas prices," Kansas Rep. Sharice Davids said in a statement to KSHB 41.

Missouri Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II shared the following statement with KSHB 41:

January 6, 2021, was one of the darkest days in American history. As the world looked on and Americans witnessed with their own eyes, President Trump incited an insurrection in an effort to illegally extend his hold on the presidency and prevent the peaceful transfer of power. As a result of the chaos and violence that ensued, more than 100 police officers were injured, several died of their injuries, and the U.S. Capitol building was desecrated, with blood, feces, and other bodily fluids smeared within the halls of Congress.



As I reflect on the horrors of that day, it is deeply shocking, but not the least bit surprising, that one of the first actions taken by President Trump on his first day in office was not to help lower costs at the grocery store or combat America’s housing affordability crisis, but rather to provide a blanket pardon to more than 1,500 criminals that were convicted of a multitude of crimes on January 6, including those who assaulted the officers bravely defending our democracy.



This deeply disgraceful action by the President will only further inflame divisions within the nation while reopening the wounds of that tragic day, ensuring each Capitol Police Officer and the families of those no longer with us must face those traumatic events once again. To those families, I am deeply sorry. Missouri Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II

Watch Walden's full interview with KSHB 41's Isabella Ledonne below:

Convicted Jan. 6 defendant describes pardon from President Trump

—