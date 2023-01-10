How to get to Kansas City by plane for all 32 NFL teams

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With the close of the 2022 NFL regular season, a host of fan bases have switched their attention from on-the-field to off-the-field.

The Chicago Bears are set to be the first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft , which will be held at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri.

For fans looking to get to Kansas City for the draft, there’s no shortage of options.

Might take a plane? We’ve got a new airport for that .

The three busiest airlines at Kansas City International Airport are Southwest Airlines, Delta Airlines and American Airlines, which combine to represent 71.6% of the passenger market .

Here’s some different air travel options to get to Kansas City.

AFC EAST



Buffalo Bills : Delta: Take a flight from Buffalo to Detroit, and then Detroit to Kansas City. Lowest round trip: $747. American : Take a flight from Buffalo to Chicago O’Hare, and then to Kansas City. Lowest round trip: $423. Southwest : Take a flight to Chicago Midway and then to Kansas City. Lowest round trip: $348.

: Delta: Take a flight from Buffalo to Detroit, and then Detroit to Kansas City. Lowest round trip: $747. American Take a flight from Buffalo to Chicago O’Hare, and then to Kansas City. Lowest round trip: $423. : Take a flight to Chicago Midway and then to Kansas City. Lowest round trip: $348. Miami Dolphins: Delta - Take a flight into Atlanta before heading to Kansas City. Lowest round trip: $659. American : A nonstop flight is available for $638 . Southwest : Take a flight to Dallas and then on to Kansas City. Lowest round trip: $362.

Delta - Take a flight into Atlanta before heading to Kansas City. Lowest round trip: $659. . : Take a flight to Dallas and then on to Kansas City. Lowest round trip: $362. New England Patriots(BOS): Delta : A nonstop flight is available for $298 round trip. American: A nonstop flight is available for $313 round trip . Southwest : Take a flight to St. Louis before heading to Kansas City. Lowest round trip: $248.

. : Take a flight to St. Louis before heading to Kansas City. Lowest round trip: $248. New York Jets: Delta: A nonstop flight is available for $278 round trip. American : A nonstop flight is available for $238. Southwest: A nonstop flight is available for $238 round trip.



AFC NORTH



Baltimore Ravens: Delta: Take a flight into Atlanta before heading to Kansas City. Lowest round trip: $561. American: Take a flight into Charlotte before heading to Kansas City. Lowest round trip: $554. Southwest : A nonstop flight is available for $346 round trip.

Delta: Take a flight into Atlanta before heading to Kansas City. Lowest round trip: $561. American: Take a flight into Charlotte before heading to Kansas City. Lowest round trip: $554. Cincinnati Bengals: Delta: Take a flight to Minneapolis and then on to Kansas City. Lowest round trip: $382. American : Take a flight to Charlotte and then on to Kansas City. Lowest round trip: $323. Southwest: Take a flight to Chicago’s Midway and then on to Kansas City. Lowest round trip: $326.

Delta: Take a flight to Minneapolis and then on to Kansas City. Lowest round trip: $382. : Take a flight to Charlotte and then on to Kansas City. Lowest round trip: $323. Southwest: Take a flight to Chicago’s Midway and then on to Kansas City. Lowest round trip: $326. Cleveland Browns: Delta: Take a flight to Detroit and then on to Kansas City. Lowest round trip: $371. American : Take a flight to Charlotte and then on to Kansas City. Lowest round trip: $323. Southwest: Take a flight to Chicago Midway and then on to Kansas City. Lowest round trip: $326.

Delta: Take a flight to Detroit and then on to Kansas City. Lowest round trip: $371. : Take a flight to Charlotte and then on to Kansas City. Lowest round trip: $323. Southwest: Take a flight to Chicago Midway and then on to Kansas City. Lowest round trip: $326. Pittsburgh Steelers: Delta: Take a flight to Detroit and then on to Kansas City. Lowest round trip: $347. American : Take a flight to Charlotte and then on to Kansas City. Lowest round trip: $345. Southwest: Take a flight to Chicago Midway and then on to Kansas City. Lowest round trip: $348.



AFC SOUTH



Houston Texans : Delta: Take a flight to Atlanta and then on to Kansas City. Lowest round trip: $419. American: Take a flight to Dallas and then on to Kansas City. Lowest round trip: $323. Southwest : A nonstop flight is available for $304 round trip. Note: Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental is a United Airlines hub. You can get a nonstop flight to Kansas City for $304.

: Delta: Take a flight to Atlanta and then on to Kansas City. Lowest round trip: $419. American: Take a flight to Dallas and then on to Kansas City. Lowest round trip: $323. Note: Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental is a hub. Indianapolis Colts : Delta: Take a flight to Minneapolis and then on to Kansas City. Lowest round trip: $237. American: Take a flight to Charlotte and then on to Kansas City. Lowest round trip: $293. Southwest : A nonstop flight is available for $228 round trip.

: Delta: Take a flight to Minneapolis and then on to Kansas City. Lowest round trip: $237. American: Take a flight to Charlotte and then on to Kansas City. Lowest round trip: $293. Jacksonville Jaguars : Delta : Take a flight to Atlanta and then on to Kansas City. Lowest round trip: $344. American: Take a flight to Charlotte and then on to Kansas City. Lowest round trip: $345. Southwest: Take a flight to Chicago Midway and then on to Kansas City. Lowest round trip: $348.

: : Take a flight to Atlanta and then on to Kansas City. Lowest round trip: $344. American: Take a flight to Charlotte and then on to Kansas City. Lowest round trip: $345. Southwest: Take a flight to Chicago Midway and then on to Kansas City. Lowest round trip: $348. Tennessee Titans: Delta: Take a flight to Atlanta and then on to Kansas City. Lowest round trip: $361. American: Take a flight to Charlotte and then on to Kansas City. Lowest round trip: $257. Southwest : A nonstop flight is available for $240 round trip.



AFC WEST:



Denver Broncos : Delta: Take a flight to Minneapolis and then on to Kansas City. Lowest round trip: $523. American: Take a flight to Chicago O’Hare and then on to Kansas City. Lowest round trip: $312. Southwest : A nonstop flight is available for $282 round trip . Note: Denver is a United Airlines hub. You can get a nonstop flight to Kansas City for $282 .

: Delta: Take a flight to Minneapolis and then on to Kansas City. Lowest round trip: $523. American: Take a flight to Chicago O’Hare and then on to Kansas City. Lowest round trip: $312. . Note: Denver is a hub. . Las Vegas Raiders : Delta : Take a flight to Salt Lake City and then on to Kansas City. Lowest round trip: $365. American: Take a flight to Dallas and then on to Kansas City. Lowest round trip: $412. Southwest : A nonstop flight is available for $346 round trip.

: : Take a flight to Salt Lake City and then on to Kansas City. Lowest round trip: $365. American: Take a flight to Dallas and then on to Kansas City. Lowest round trip: $412. Los Angeles Chargers (LAX): Delta : A nonstop flight is available for $368 round trip. American: Take a flight to Dallas and then on to Kansas City. Lowest round trip: $517. Southwest : A nonstop flight is available for $338 round trip.



NFC EAST:



Dallas Cowboys : Delta: Take a flight to Minneapolis and then on to Kansas City. Lowest round trip: $439. American : A nonstop flight is available for $261 round trip. Southwest: A nonstop flight is available for $478 round trip.

: Delta: Take a flight to Minneapolis and then on to Kansas City. Lowest round trip: $439. New York Giants : Delta: A nonstop flight is available for $278 round trip. American: A nonstop flight is available for $238. Southwest: A nonstop flight is available for $249 round trip.

: Philadelphia Eagles : Delta: Take a flight to Detroit and then on to Kansas City. Lowest round trip: $527. American : A nonstop flight is available for $548 . Southwest: Take a flight to Chicago’s Midway and then on to Kansas City. Lowest round trip: $668.

: Delta: Take a flight to Detroit and then on to Kansas City. Lowest round trip: $527. . Southwest: Take a flight to Chicago’s Midway and then on to Kansas City. Lowest round trip: $668. Washington Commanders: Delta : Take a flight to Detroit and then on to Kansas City. Lowest round trip: $384. American: A nonstop flight is available for $389 round trip. Southwest: A nonstop flight is available for $572 round trip.



NFC NORTH



Chicago Bears : Delta: Take a flight to Minneapolis and then on to Kansas City. Lowest round trip: $259. American : A nonstop flight is available for $240 round trip. Southwest : A nonstop flight is available for $240.

: Delta: Take a flight to Minneapolis and then on to Kansas City. Lowest round trip: $259. Detroit Lions : Delta : A nonstop flight is available for $298 round trip . American: Take a flight to Charlotte and then on to Kansas City. Lowest round trip: $345. Southwest: Take a flight to Chicago Midway and then on to Kansas City. Lowest round trip: $318.

: . American: Take a flight to Charlotte and then on to Kansas City. Lowest round trip: $345. Southwest: Take a flight to Chicago Midway and then on to Kansas City. Lowest round trip: $318. Green Bay Packers : Delta: Take a flight to Minneapolis and then on to Kansas City. Lowest round trip: $478. American: Take a flight to Chicago O’Hare and then on to Kansas City. Lowest round trip: $479. Southwest: Does not operate service.

: Delta: Take a flight to Minneapolis and then on to Kansas City. Lowest round trip: $478. American: Take a flight to Chicago O’Hare and then on to Kansas City. Lowest round trip: $479. Southwest: Does not operate service. Minnesota Vikings: Delta: A nonstop flight is available for $378 round trip. American: Take a flight to Charlotte and then on to Kansas City. Lowest round trip: $417. Southwest : Take a flight to St. Louis and then on to Kansas City. Lowest round trip: $249.



NFC SOUTH



Atlanta Falcons : Delta : A nonstop flight is available for $282 round trip . American: Take a flight to Charlotte and then on to Kansas City. Lowest round trip: $299. Southwest : A nonstop flight is available for $282 round trip.

: . American: Take a flight to Charlotte and then on to Kansas City. Lowest round trip: $299. Carolina Panthers : Delta: Take a flight to Atlanta and then on to Kansas City. Lowest round trip: $463. American: A nonstop flight is available for $445 round trip. Southwest : Take a flight to Chicago Midway and then on to Kansas City. Lowest round trip: $347.

: Delta: Take a flight to Atlanta and then on to Kansas City. Lowest round trip: $463. : Take a flight to Chicago Midway and then on to Kansas City. Lowest round trip: $347. New Orleans Saints : Delta: Take a flight to Atlanta and then on to Kansas City. Lowest round trip: $301. American: Take a flight to Charlotte and then on to Kansas City. Lowest round trip: $342. Southwest : A nonstop flight is available for $282 round trip.

: Delta: Take a flight to Atlanta and then on to Kansas City. Lowest round trip: $301. American: Take a flight to Charlotte and then on to Kansas City. Lowest round trip: $342. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Delta: Take a flight to Atlanta and then on to Kansas City. Lowest round trip: $363. American: Take a flight to Miami and then on to Kansas City. Lowest round trip: $363. Southwest : A nonstop flight is available for $346 round trip.



NFC WEST



Arizona Cardinals : Delta: Take a flight to Salt Lake City and then on to Kansas City. Lowest round trip: $365. American: A nonstop flight is available for $356 round trip. Southwest : A nonstop flight is available for $346 round trip.

: Delta: Take a flight to Salt Lake City and then on to Kansas City. Lowest round trip: $365. Los Angeles Rams (LAX) : Delta : A nonstop flight is available for $368 round trip . American: Take a flight to Dallas and then on to Kansas City. Lowest round trip: $517. Southwest : A nonstop flight is available for $338 round trip.

: . American: Take a flight to Dallas and then on to Kansas City. Lowest round trip: $517. San Francisco 49ers : Delta: Take a flight to Salt Lake City and then on to Kansas City. Lowest round trip: $409. American: Take a flight to Phoenix and then on to Kansas City. Lowest round trip: $517. Southwest: Take a flight to Denver and then on to Kansas City. Lowest round trip: $410. Note: San Francisco International Airport is a United Airlines hub. A nonstop flight is available for $390 round trip.

: Delta: Take a flight to Salt Lake City and then on to Kansas City. Lowest round trip: $409. American: Take a flight to Phoenix and then on to Kansas City. Lowest round trip: $517. Southwest: Take a flight to Denver and then on to Kansas City. Lowest round trip: $410. Note: San Francisco International Airport is a hub. Seattle Seahawks: Delta : A nonstop flight is available for $338 round trip. American: A nonstop flight is available for $438 round trip. Southwest. Take a flight to Oakland. From there, take a flight to San Diego and then on to Kansas City. Lowest round trip: $502.

When it comes to comparing airfare, the standard rules apply. The fares above vary from airline to airline and what they charge in additional fees, baggage, etc. The cheapest option is underlined. Nonstop options are flagged in italics, even if they aren't always the cheapest option. Fares were researched on Jan. 9-10, 2023.

