League announces 1st round order of 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City would like to welcome all the Da Bears fans.

And fans from Houston. And Arizona. And Indianapolis…

The 2023 NFL Draft from Kansas City’s Union Station is slated for April 27-29.

On Monday, the NFL announced the order of the 2023 NFL Draft’s first round. Monday’s announcement includes all teams that failed to make this year’s playoffs.

In some instances, a team may have previously traded the rights to their pick, so some teams that missed the playoffs might not have a pick, and some playoff teams might have a pick in the top 18.

Here’s the draft order:



Chicago Bears Houston Texans Arizona Cardinals Indianapolis Colts Seattle Seahawks (from the Denver Broncos) Detroit Lions (from the Los Angeles Rams) Las Vegas Raiders Atlanta Falcons Carolina Panthers10) Philadelphia Eagles (from the New Orleans Saints) Tennessee Titans Houston Texans (from the Cleveland Browns) New York Jets New England Patriots Green Bay Packers Washington Commanders Pittsburgh Steelers Detroit Lions

The order of the remaining first round draft picks will be determined to playoff performance except in the case of the Miami Dolphins, who were required for forfeit their first round pick following a league investigation .

