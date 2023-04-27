Interactive drills give kids chance to hit the field before 2023 NFL Draft starts Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kids from many different organizations got the opportunity to show their skills on the field before the 2023 NFL Draft begins Thursday.

NFL Community Clinics Day hosted community groups such as Special Olympics and Strong Girls.

Set on the same site as the NFL Draft Experience, which also begins Thursday, were drills such as the 40-yard dash, sprints and route running.

That factor made it a unique experience for someone like MaRaya Lacy, a sixth grader at Pitcher Elementary School.

“I got the experience to run routes and stuff because I never did that before,” Lacy said.

NFL Manager of Special Events Kathleen Ikpi was one of the people who helped organize this event and understands how important it is to the community.

“It's the least we can do, to be honest,” Ikpi said. “It’s a great and easy way of giving back.”

Kevin Lambert, who works with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City - Breidenthal Unit in Kansas City, Kansas, led a group ranging from kindergarten to 11th grade Wednesday.

Lambert expected great things from the kids because of their background in sports.

“They all participate in some type of flag football,” Lambert said. “They’re here to compete. They’re here to have a good time and then just fellowship with each other.”

