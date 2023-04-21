KCPD talks security measures ahead of NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — NFL Draft organizers expect 300,000 people to attend the three-day event in Kansas City.

To accommodate such a crowd, extensive safety and security planning is required.

Added safety, security measures

Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department Sgt. Jake Becchina says officers are ready thanks to experience from the Royals' 2015 World Series win and the Chiefs' Super Bowl wins in 2020 and 2023.

"One of the things we've been saying is this is going to be a parade for three days,” Becchina said.

Becchina says the planning process goes back to 2019 when KCPD visited Nashville for the NFL Draft to experience what a city and police department need to safely host such an event.

"There will be a police presence nonstop through this,” Becchina said.

More than 20 law enforcement agencies from around the metro, along with federal agencies, will be in Kansas City next week, per KCPD. A command center will be set up inside Union Station to monitor the event and crowd.

In the last three to four months, KCPD has been working closely with the NFL.

Of the security measures being put in place for the draft, one includes designating only three entrances to the site.

Once visitors are inside, Becchina says they can expect to go through a screening process.

"Logistically, what it would look like is a huge version of a Chiefs game on Sunday,” Becchina said.

Police urge anyone planning to take their children to the event to make sure they have their name, phone number, and the phone number of someone not at the event on a wristband or note.

Fans traveling near, far

Kansas City resident Lisa Pena is still deciding whether she'll attend the NFL Draft or not, but she says watching the city transform has her eager to see the final result.

“It’s exciting to see how much they’re building around it,” Pena said.

While Pena is still on the fence, others have been anxiously waiting — counting down the days, minutes and seconds.

"Just the fellowship of all the teams together really makes it a fun time for everybody,” said Rob Diebold, who plans to attend the NFL Draft.

Diebold is a Seattle Seahawks superfan flying in from Tacoma, Washington.

"It means a lot of things. One, I love my team,” Diebold said.

Despite Pena and Diebold cheering for different squads, they both agree knowing additional security measures will be in place brings comfort.

"It's good to know that they are taking that extra step to plan for all of this,” Diebold said.

