NFL awards Chiefs 3 compensatory picks, now have 11 for 2023 NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The draft-pick rich Kansas City Chiefs got a bit richer Thursday when the NFL announced the compensatory picks for the 2023 NFL Draft.

General Manager Brett Veach now has two more picks to work with after the league announced 37 comp picks for 16 teams.

Technically, Kansas City will receive pick No. 100, a late third-round selection, as compensation for Chicago’s hiring of Ryan Poles as general manager, but that selection was traded to the New York Giants for wide receiver Kadarius Toney .

The Chiefs also received an extra sixth- (No. 217 overall) and an extra seventh-round pick (No. 250) for a net loss during free agency.

The league awards comp picks to teams who lose more or better free agents than they sign during the previous offseason.

Kansas City lost five players — cornerback Charvarius Ward, wide receiver Byron Pringle, defensive tackle Jarran Reed, defensive end Melvin Ingram and center Austin Blythe — who counted toward the NFL’s comp-pick formula.

The Chiefs signed only three free agents — safety Justin Reid and wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling — during the counting period.

Former Kansas City safety Tyrann Mathieu signed with New Orleans too late to be included in the comp-pick formula last season.

Cornerback Mike Hughes, who signed with Detroit, also did not qualify for the formula.

The Chiefs now have 11 picks — a first (No. 31), second (No. 63), third (No. 95), two fourths (Nos. 122 and 134), fifth- (No. 166), two sixth- (Nos. 197 and 217) and three seventh-round picks (Nos. 225, 249 and 250).

The earlier fourth- and sixth-round picks are from the Tyreek Hill trade with Miami and the first seventh-round pick is from the Rashad Fenton trade with Atlanta , while Kansas City’s national sixth-round pick was part of the Toney trade.

The 2023 NFL Draft will take place April 27-29 outside Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri.

