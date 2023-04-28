Watch Now
NFL Draft Day 2: League says NFL Draft is 'rain-or-shine' event, advise attendees to prepare

KSHB 41 staff
NFL advises attendees to prepare for rain.
Posted at 10:47 AM, Apr 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-28 13:14:50-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Check back throughout Friday as the KSHB 41 team brings you the best stories and coverage from the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City!

UPDATE 12:15 p.m. | Attendees have started pouring into the NFL Draft experience for day two.

UPDATE 12:10 p.m. | The NFL Draft is a "rain-or-shine" event, according to the league.

In an push notification, the NFL said umbrellas aren't allowed and attendees should prepare for the rain accordingly.

NFL rain reminder.

UPDATE, 11:51 a.m. | Should weather impact the NFL Draft activities on Friday, the NFL said it will notify attendees through the NFL One App.

Attendees will also be notified over a public address system and it will be shown on message boards.

UPDATE, 11 a.m. | Despite the chance of storms, hundreds of people are already lined up and ready to partake in the NFL Draft Experience activities.

UPDATE, 10:47 a.m. | On Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri, 125,000 people flocked to the World War I Museum and Memorial, according to NFL officials.

Reporter Daniela Leon caught up with a few fans eager to start the day, waiting in line for the NFL Draft Experience just over five hours before it's set to open.

Daniela talks to Raiders fan by Experience Entry

For those planning to attend Day 2, KSHB 41 meteorologist Wes Peery says the weather may be trickier to navigate.

Peery forecasts a chance of showers and thunderstorms from 1-10 p.m.

The best chance is from 3-9 p.m. Peery says attendees can expect light to moderate rainfall.

