KCMO approves installation of 6 Black Lives Matter street murals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Black Lives Matter murals soon will be coming to a half-dozen Kansas City, Missouri, streets.

The KCMO City Council adopted a resolution Thursday night to partner with KC Art on the Block for up to six murals across the city.

The resolution says that Kansas City “recognizes the importance and significance of the Black Lives Matter movement” and “wishes to sanction the legitimacy of this powerful initiative aimed at advancing social justice and racial equity.”

Similar murals have been painted on city streets across the country during a protest-filled summer since George Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police in late May.

The Urban League of Greater Kansas City, the NAACP Kansas City chapter and the Troost Market Collective also will partner with the city and KC Art on the Block for the murals project.

The stated goal of the initiative is to raise “public awareness of this important message via the power of the arts and repeat visual reinforcement.”

The six locations chosen around Kansas City are Northwest Briarcliff Parkway and North Mulberry Drive, Baltimore Avenue and West 10th Street, East 18th and Vine Streets, Troost Avenue and East 31st Street, Brookside Boulevard and West 63rd Street, and Meyer Boulevard and Troost Avenue.

The resolution directs the city manager’s office to approve the design and location of the murals and plan traffic control measures to ensure the safety of the artists, volunteers and city staff creating the artwork.

Acting City Manager Earnest Rouse’s office also will be responsible for ensuring completion of the project.

The murals, which will include the words “Black Lives Matter,” may not impeded street markings in place for traffic control.

