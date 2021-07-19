KCMO makes changes to Rendezvous Lounge liquor license

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, officials voted to change the liquor license permissions of the Rendezvous Lounge.

The lounge has been the site of two different shootings and has been under scrutiny for the violence.

The Kansas City Liquor Control Board of Review voted 4-0 Monday to revoke the facilities 3 a.m. license, which will now require it to close at 1 a.m. instead.

Originally, the Regulated Industries Division of the Neighborhoods and Housing Services Department requested to revoke the sales-by-drink and Sunday licenses, but that request was denied by the board.

More than 100 shots were fired outside of the lounge on March 14, 2021.

One man was shot in the face in the incident.

Police said the shooting started when security tried to break up two fights. The fights continued into the parking lot and may have been the cause of a crash on Blue Ridge Boulevard.

Another shooting happened on Nov. 9, 2020.

In that shooting outside of the lounge, 31-year-old Raymond Douglas was killed.

The city similarly pursued revoking the liquor license of 9ine Ultra Lounge, another facility where two shootings took place.