KCPD Chief Stacey Graves pleas with community to ‘please stop the violence’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department Chief Stacey Graves addressed violent crime in the city during Tuesday’s Board of Police Commissioners meeting.

After another deadly weekend, Graves said the city is at an “alarming number” of homicides.

“We have a complex problem of gun violence in our neighborhoods and communities. I’d say we have a culture of violence where it’s expected and accepted,” Graves said.

She recalled her time at the scene of a mass shooting Sunday at 57th and Prospect. Graves was particularly struck by a conversation she had with a mother who was still covered in blood from rendering aid to her adult child.

“She’s grieving a tremendous loss due to senseless loss in Kansas City,” Graves said.

The woman was a wife and a mother, which Graves said is just like her.

To desensitization, Graves says the community must understand each victim has a name, story and family who loves them.

“If you are a resident of Kansas City, you should be concerned if a life is taken by violence in our city,” she said.

Whether the neighborhood a resident lives in is affected or not, Graves called on the community to rally together and face the city's issues head-on.

But Graves said some obstacles remain in preventing homicides, such as Sunday’s shooting, due to many instances being relational.

In 2023, there have been four confirmed domestic violence homicides.

“We’re at a place in our society where people are just too quick to reach for a gun during an argument to settle a dispute when believed to be disrespected or to retaliate days, years later after a conflict,” Graves said.

Holistically, Graves said gun violence is a “Kansas City problem,” with a solution that does not end with police.

Officers cannot realistically be everywhere at all times, and Graves said “nor should they,” but behind-the-scenes work is in place to better capture offenders. Graves also believes those who commit crimes deserve to be punished and must be in order to deter others.

“The people of our city have to make it known violence will not be tolerated,” she said.

In May, Graves spoke beside KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas in a call to action for the community to become involved in the process of decreasing crime.

Graves said the department is expanding its internal plan while also showing up, working tirelessly to ensure suspects are taken into custody, working in prevention and intervention, aiding social service agencies, meeting on scene with community leaders and members, partnering with churches and hosting community events, among other initiatives.

“This is yet another call from your chief of police to the community: please stop the violence. Stop reaching for a gun in anger, find a different way to settle conflict without a gun," Graves said. "I’m concerned for our youth who are growing up surrounded by violence with trauma as a byproduct”

Recalling her time working with Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte on KCPD’s No Violence Alliance initiative 10 years ago, Graves said the city’s current approach is nearly identical, regarding the issue of victims and suspects having a relationship.

However, newer initiatives include working on critical staffing, Graves teasing a new shift coming in January that expects to put more officers on the street while providing others time off to come back to work refreshed.

“There’s more to come, we’re just getting started,” Graves said.

Noting not all of Kansas City’s issues are unique to the city, Graves believes the approach to solve its issues must be truly individual.

“Despite the continuous rise in crime, we continue to work hard, and we’re gonna stay the course and we will not be deterred”

Near the end of her time, Graves addressed comments one of the victims at 57th and Prospectwas in the street for too long.

“I’m sorry,” Graves said.

She apologized and said the department is discussing the balance between acting with care and being sensitive to families while ensuring all evidence is captured.

