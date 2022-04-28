KCPS unveils safety enhancements following deadly stabbing

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Board members with Kansas City Public Schools met for the first time on Wednesday since a deadly stabbing at Northeast Middle School.

With a criminal and internal investigation still underway, there weren’t any specifics about the incident.

However, board members did discuss what steps the district is taking to prevent another tragedy.

KCPS leaders began with a moment of a silence for 14-year-old Manuel Guzman , the eighth grader who died at the hands of a fellow classmate on April 12.

"I do understand that for us to heal, we have to begin to have more dialogue around our schools, our systems, our responses, our supports and resources," Dr. Mark Bedell, KCPS superintendent said.

Although she wasn't at tonight's meeting, Guzman's mother previously told KSHB 41 News she felt the district failed to protect her son.

Last week Northeast Middle School students protested over safety.

In response, KCPS revealed some of the safety enhancements currently in the works:

auditing its security department and procedures

looking at possibly buying advanced tech to enhance safety protocols

reviewing their emergency operations plan

talking with KCPD to get school resource officers into middle schools like they do at high schools.

"The loss of a student strikes at the heart of every single human who commits themselves to education," Rita Cortés, a KCPS board member said.

With educators having to teach virtually during most of the pandemic, administrators believe that's now put a lot of kids on edge.

"Our students were socially isolated for almost two years and so them being able to reconnect and learn how to really just be in the same space with others and being able to engage [is important]," Dr. Lateisha Woodley, assistant superintendent of student support for KCPS said. "So we've seen a heightened level of conflict within our buildings."

Conflict is also plaguing the streets as KCMO has experienced yet another year with a high amount of homicides.

"We ask the broader community to lean in during this time to assist us with reducing the potential for violence in and outside our schools," Manny Abarca, board treasurer for KCPS said.

District leaders also mentioned the conflict resolution efforts happening within their schools.

They're efforts that will need additional funding, leaders will have an idea of how much in the 30 days.