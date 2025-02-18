KSHB 41's Lindsay Shively, Taylor Hemness sit down with 'Today' team

NEW YORK — In late January, KSHB 41 morning co-anchors Lindsay Shively and Taylor Hemness traveled to New York for a couple of days. While in the Big Apple, they went inside NBC headquarters at 30 Rockefeller Plaza.

KSHB 41

In addition to appearing on "Today," the pair met with anchors Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin for an exclusive conversation on a wide variety of topics, including where the two newscasts — local and national — meet.

RELATED | Go behind the scenes of the 'Today' show with Taylor & Lindsay!

"This is a two-way street. We need you; you're our eyes and ears," Guthrie said. "We work with our partners, like at KSHB, all the time. You tell us stories. You tell us what's going on in your community, and we incorporate that into what we do. And you know, we want to make sure that people are informed. So, I think the 'Today' show reflects a lot of different facets because people are multifaceted."

In that same vein, the four spoke about just how much people are juggling in the mornings and what a challenge it can be to tune in — and pay attention to — a newscast.

KSHB 41

"We're fine with being your background noise; we're fine with that," Melvin said. "But I think people very much now, in 2025, when there are so many options and there's so many distractions, I think people long for what we've done for the last seven-plus decades. You get your news, you get your sports, you get a little music, you get a little food, and you also get some smiles. We like to keep company with you."

All four anchors laughed about just how much caffeine it takes to get them going in the morning but also about the natural adrenaline live television still provides.

KSHB 41

"Of course, there are days that you're tired, you stayed up too late watching football, you know, and you feel like, 'Oh, I'm dragging today,'" Guthrie said. "But then, you come here, and you know how lucky we are to get to do this job."

You can read more about Hemness and Shively's trip to New York and their conversation with Saturday Night Live star Heidi Gardner here.

—