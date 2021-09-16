Law enforcement agencies rally around Independence Police Department after death of officer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Law enforcement agencies are rallying around the Independence Police Department after one of its officers was shot and killed in the line of duty Wednesday.

Officer Blaize Madrid-Evans, 22, joined the department in January and graduated from the police academy in July.

He and another officer were responding to a call around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday when a suspect opened fire, hitting Madrid-Evans.

The second officer returned fire, killing the suspect, identified as Cody L. Harrison, 33, of Gladstone, Missouri.

Madrid-Evans was taken to the hospital with critical injuries and later succumbed.

After announcing the loss of the young officer, condolences poured in for the department.

"Our sincerest condolences go out to our brothers and sisters of the Independence Police Department and to the family of the Officer who made the ultimate sacrifice. Words cannot express how sorry we are for your loss. We will continue to keep you all in our thoughts and prayers," The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department wrote on Facebook.

The Gladstone Fire Department shared memories of working with Madrid-Evans.

"He was an exceptional young man and a bright talent," the department described on Facebook.

The Platte City Police Department Chaplain shared a prayer on Facebook.

"Our condolences and prayers go out to the Independence Police Department and to the family of Officer Madrid-Evans who made the ultimate sacrifice. Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, Rest In Peace," they wrote.

Madrid-Evans' death comes just weeks after the Overland Park Police Department lost a young officer to COVID-19.