Lawyer provides update in case of 3 Chiefs fans found dead in backyard of Northland home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The lawyer representing a man who rented a Northland home where three Kansas City Chiefs fans were found dead says he expects a break in the case soon.

Attorney John Picerno told KSHB 41 that while he can't yet give details, he doesn't anticipate his client will be charged with felony murder or any type of homicide, maintaining his client had nothing to do with the men's deaths .

The three men — Clayton McGeeney, 36; David Harrington, 37; and Ricky Johnson, 38 — had been at the home watching a Chiefs game in January.

A woman had gone to the home in the 5200 block of NW 83rd Terrace to search for her fiance on the night they were found dead.

She initially knocked, but later entered the home through the basement when she received no answer.

The woman later found McGeeney, Harrington, and Johnson, two of whom were in the backyard and the third who was on a porch of the home.

Many questions have remained on the circumstances that led to the men's death.

Picerno said it's not just the public that's been left in the dark.

He said even he has been unable to see the autopsies, noting he still doesn't know if the men died from drugs or from exposure to the cold.

When the case first broke in January of this year, investigators said there were no clear signs of foul play at or around the scene.

KSHB 41 is not publicly naming Picerno's client, the man who was then renting the home, because he has not been charged in the case.

—

