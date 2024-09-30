Lee's Summit business started 10 years ago because of Royals, reflects on 1st playoff run since then

KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig covers issues surrounding the cost of health care, saving for retirement and personal debt. Share your story idea with Elyse.

The Kansas City Royals are in Baltimore to prepare for a best-of-three American League Wild Card Series against the Orioles.

It’s the Royals' first playoff run since they won the World Series in 2015.

The 2015 MLB season isn't only when the Royals won the World Series, but also when one Lee’s Summit woman was inspired to start her own business.

Gina Seibel made a t-shirt that said "swagger" on it, with the "W" designed like the Royals crown logo. People loved it.

What started in 2015 in the basement of her home now lives as a full-fledged, women-owned and operated warehouse in Lee's Summit, known as KC Swagger.

"Almost 10 years later, I'm here with employees and we get to celebrate again," Seibel said. "This year, nobody expected this."

Today, KC Swagger prints merchandise for local schools, club sports, and professional teams, with sizes for all ages.

Now, their sales are taking off for the first Blue October since then. And they're not the only ones cashing in.

"We're going to have Royals cookies at all of our McLain's locations headed into Blue October," Cassidy Garr, with McLain’s Bakery & Market, said.

McLain's conveniently opened another location in North Kansas City, just in time for the playoffs.

"We're used to red, yellow, red, yellow," Garr said. "And now, we're like blue, blue, red, yellow, gold, blue, gold, blue, gold."

KC Swagger already came up with a new design based on the Royals' recent hype video, inspired by the idea of "living for today."

"I watched that video and I got chills," Seibel said. "Not only is that good for life, but it's good for baseball too. Just focus on today."

And it’s certainly shaped Seibel’s idea of "tomorrow" beyond what she ever imagined.

Sales for this merchandise design are closed, but KC Swagger might have some other designs up their sleeve depending on the rest of the season.

