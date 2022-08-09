Lee's Summit Mayor Baird urges Parks and Rec to make changes after Summit Waves incident

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lee's Summit Mayor Bill Baird said in a statement Tuesday he denounces "inappropriate and insensitive" comments made by a Parks and Recreation manager Saturday at Summit Waves water park in Lee's Summit, Missouri, after pool staff canceled a scheduled party organized by two teenagers .

Baird says while Lee's Summit Parks and Recreation investigates the incident, he has urged the department to "address certain processes that should have been undertaken, which could have alleviated obvious safety concerns."

"I have also encouraged them to reevaluate their approach to communicating and interacting with patrons of our park system, including Summit Waves so everyone is treated with dignity and respect," Baird said in a statement. "We must intentionally embrace a culture that is welcoming and inclusive, and we must continually denounce any urge or impulse to exclude."

15-year-old Noah Evans and 17-year-old Isaiah Evans claim they reserved the full facility and paid a month ahead of the event.

Their father, Chris Evans, told KSHB 41 News the boys paid over $2,000 and signed a contract saying they would host less than 250 teens for two hours. But when they arrived Saturday, Chris says they were told by staff "this event doesn’t represent Lee’s Summit Waves and we are uncomfortable having you here.”

The city claims that around 500 teens arrived in the parking lot. Lee’s Summit Parks and Rec Administrator Joe Snook said in a statement social media posts promoting the event "raised serious concerns about the safety of party guests and the possibility the event would grow beyond the capacity of staff.”

While the family says they were not informed of the cancellation until arriving at the pool, the water park says it made multiple attempts to contact the family before the event to discuss safety concerns.

"I urge Lee’s Summit Parks and Recreation to meaningfully address the concerns raised by the Evans family over the abrupt cancellation of their event and the insensitive manner in which it occurred," Mayor Baird said. "The events this past Saturday provide the City of Lee’s Summit and Parks and Recreation with an opportunity to become better when it comes to creating and maintaining a culture of inclusivity."

Baird also described the incident as a poor reflection of the city's commitment to diversity and inclusion, and he hopes further action is taken to take steps forward.

"I urge Parks and Recreation to use this opportunity to engage with the City’s Diversity and Inclusion Commission to elevate its commitment to inclusion within our parks system. I have consulted with the chair of the Diversity and Inclusion Commission and the commission is ready to serve in this role," Baird said.