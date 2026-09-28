LET'S TALK | KSHB 41 News coming to Raytown on Tuesday, Sept. 29

RAYTOWN, Mo. — The KSHB 41 News team will be talking to residents in Raytown from 8–10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 29, at Miss JoJo Bakery & Coffee Shop, 5902 Blue Ridge Blvd., Raytown, Missouri, 64113.

Join KSHB 41 News anchors Lindsay Shively and Rae Daniel, meteorologist Lauren Rainson, and reporters Tod Palmer, Claire Bradshaw and Braden Bates. Make sure to bring your story ideas.

If you can't make it in person, you can let us know your story idea by filling out the form below. If you'd like a follow-up, please leave an email or phone number in your message.

See you on Sept. 29.