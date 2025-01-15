Like the Chiefs, KC businesses balance preparation, staying present for playoffs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the Chiefs gear up for another playoff run, some local businesses in Kansas City are finding themselves in a similar position as the team: preparing ahead as best as possible while responding to what’s thrown their way.

The Chiefs will begin their Road to New Orleans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium hosting the Houston Texans.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18. You can watch the game on ESPN.

The story of the Chiefs is a series of moments. Without those moments, business would be much different at McLain’s Bakery & Market this time of year.

“It allows us to get that extra boost of sales. That’s really crucial for a small business like us to survive,” said Cassidy Garr, director of guest experiences at McLain's.

According to Visit KC, each home Chiefs playoff game this year could produce approximately $16 million in direct economic impact. Garr said a Chiefs playoff run not only drives sales but also relevance.

“Our ability to be constantly speaking with one another and be waiting for those viral moments, those pop culture moments where we could maybe turn that into a product, are some things that we're kind of constantly on the look for and that we have to take advantage of,” Garr said.

From moments last year — like Andy Reid’s frozen mustache to keeping up with each and every Taylor and Travis reference — to adapting their Mardi Gras-inspired "Kingdom Cake" this year to include a nod to the new Mahomes baby, Golden Raye, Garr said their time to prepare is as important as their time to react.

KC Swagger is an apparel company that's also used to the pressure of creating to keep sales alive.

“Soon as that time clock stops, we are ready to go,” said owner Gina Seibel.

Like the Chiefs, Seibel said it takes their own video review, practice and communication to come up with the best product.

"You just have to be ready to turn on a dime," Seibel said. "I always have a pad of paper nearby when we're watching games, ready to go. Laptop always comes home on game days because you just never know what's going to happen."

Much like watching the Chiefs, people view the treats they eat and the products they wear from the outside. But, also like the defending champions, there’s a lot happening behind the scenes to allow each moment to become a memory.

“We have to really stay on top to take advantage of these moments,” Garr said.

