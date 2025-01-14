Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes says bye week helped him focus on being in the moment for birth of 3rd child

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes spoke with reporters Tuesday mostly about preparing for the AFC Divisional but also about how he’s settling into the role as a father of three.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes welcomed their third child, Golden Raye, on Jan. 12, the couple announced on social media Monday.

Mahomes said his wife “crushed it” and that it’s been “cool to welcome another baby girl in our family and see how my other kids react to her and having baby sissy.”

He did joke it was “cool” that Brittany allowed him to watch football at the hospital as they prepared for the birth of their second daughter.

Ahead of the arrival of Golden, Patrick promised Brittany he’d secure the No. 1 seed and the bye week so they could “go have that baby.” And that’s exactly what he did.

“It was cool that we got the bye — just cause you can kind of really focus in on just being at the hospital and being in the moment,” Mahomes said. “It’s a special moment that a lot of dads and moms have experienced, and you don’t forget about that stuff. So I was glad I was able to be there and support in the best way I can.”

Head coach Andy Reid told reporters he thinks Patrick “does great” with being a father. So much so that he told Mahomes,” Once you have three, four and five are easy.”

But Mahomes said he is “good with three for right now."

“We’ll see down the line maybe, but my goal was always three, so we’ve had three,” he said. “And we’ll stick there for a while and see if we need to come back and get another one later on.”

With the Mahomes family’s three-peat, the Chiefs are now on the road for one of their own.

Kansas City faces Houston at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

