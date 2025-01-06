LIVE UPDATES | Crews work to clear roads across Kansas City as temps plunge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The storm that produced one of the largest single-day snowfalls in Kansas City history has moved off to the east to dump more snow.
Now it's time to clean up the mess.
Check back throughout the morning for the latest updates.
LINK | Snow plow progress
LINK | KSHB 41 Weather Forecast
LINK | KSHB 41 Closings and Cancellations
LINK | Snowfall totals
LINK | Interactive storm photo map
Watch KSHB 41 News Today starting at 4:30 a.m. in the video player below.
—
5 a.m. | MoDot says the bitter cold and blowing snow are hampering crews. They encourage motorists to stay home.
Road Condition Update 1/6/25 4:30 am— MoDOT Central District (@MoDOT_Central) January 6, 2025
Our crews have been working around the clock, but bitter cold temps & blowing snow are not helping us in our fight to clear roadways. Please DO NOT travel! Stay safe. Stay warm.
Check the Traveler Map for the latest: https://t.co/Ss8XerwFpn. pic.twitter.com/d2aPRay8K7
—
4:30 a.m. | Bitter cold has settled in the metro, and many roadways are still hazardous. Motorists are encouraged to stay home.
We have crews out and about checking on road conditions. KSHB 41's Grant Stephens is headed to KCI to check on the situation there.
Cassie has your latest forecast starting at 4:30 a.m.