Live updates: Snow, dangerous wind chills arrive, traffic already impacted in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Emergency crews are already responding to multiple accidents at 3:30a.m.

Police have shut down I-435EB at Homes as a delivery truck spun out and is facing the wrong direction on the highway. No serious injuries have been reported.

Officers are also working a rollover at I-435 & Cookingham near KCI, and at I-70 & Stadium a vehicle towing a trailer slid off the highway and the trailer rolled over.

Motorists are encouraged to slow down and keep extra space between themselves and other vehicles.

We have crews across the metro and will give you updates live on KSHB41 with our morning newscast starting at 4a.m.

Snow and dangerous wind chills have arrived in the Kansas City region.

KSHB 41 News is keeping you updated throughout the with everything you need to know.

Check back throughout the day for updates.

RESOURCES:

UPDATE, 2:49 a.m.| The Overland Park Police Department is requesting all drivers involved in non-injury accidents, where the vehicles are still drivable, to walk in their accident reports at a later date. Overland Park Police will continue to respond to injury accidents where the vehicles are not drivable or accidents where the driver is suspected of being under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

—