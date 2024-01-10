Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Live Weather Updates | Icy roads impact travel Wednesday morning across KC area

Watch the latest forecast any time.
105th Terrace and College Avenue
Brianna by the Zeiler Family.png
Screen Shot 2024-01-10 at 6.42.22 AM.png
Ivy in Lee's Summit
Westbound K-10 at Cedar Creek Parkway
Posted at 6:32 AM, Jan 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-10 08:45:43-05

Wintry conditions in the Kansas City area are impacting travel and have closed dozens of school districts, businesses and other agencies.

For a full list of the latest closures, click this link.

With more snow on the way this week, follow along for live updates.

LIVE CONDITIONS

7:30 a.m. | Wednesday morning, the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop A released a roundup of Tuesday's weather-related activity throughout the Kansas City area.

There were 273 calls for service, 186 stranded motorist assists, 44 crash investigations, one injury crash and no fatality crashes, per MSHP.

"Roads aren't the best in all locations, so be safe," MSHP posted on social media.

7 a.m. | We're seeing our main problem spots on roads in the south of the Kansas City area.

If you must travel Wednesday, keep an eye out for icy spots.

6:30 a.m. | The snowfall has come to an end Wednesday, but there are areas of black ice across the Kansas City area.

KSHB 41 News meteorologist Cassie Wilson says you can expect this week's second snow storm to arrive late Thursday afternoon. Click HERE to read her full forecast.

With ice being a major concern on roadways Tuesday morning, drivers are advised to slow down. KSHB 41 News reporter Daniela Leon is tracking road conditions Tuesday, and has witnessed a number of slide-offs and stalled vehicles.

Leon also came across downed limbs in south Kansas City, the result of the storm's powerful winds.

downed limbs.jpeg
South Kansas City

Falling limbs and strong winds also contributed to an influx of power outages Tuesday. Evergy reports that since the storm began, it restored power for nearly 85,000 customers.

1,800 Evergy customers are without power as of 6:23 a.m. Wednesday.

Evergy spokesperson Courtney Lewis spoke with KSHB 41 News anchors Taylor Hemness and Rae Daniel about the power restoration process.

Evergy restores power to 10s of thousands Tuesday, continues work Wednesday

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone