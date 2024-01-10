Live Weather Updates | Icy roads impact travel Wednesday morning across KC area

Wintry conditions in the Kansas City area are impacting travel and have closed dozens of school districts, businesses and other agencies.

With more snow on the way this week, follow along for live updates.

7:30 a.m. | Wednesday morning, the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop A released a roundup of Tuesday's weather-related activity throughout the Kansas City area.

There were 273 calls for service, 186 stranded motorist assists, 44 crash investigations, one injury crash and no fatality crashes, per MSHP.

"Roads aren't the best in all locations, so be safe," MSHP posted on social media.

7 a.m. | We're seeing our main problem spots on roads in the south of the Kansas City area.

Areas SOUTH are seeing the majority of issues this morning where we saw heavy snow. That snow compacted and anything that melted is now ice @CassieKSHB @KSHB41 @41TrafficNow pic.twitter.com/4Tu1DkDMCn — Daisha Jones (@DaishaJonesKSHB) January 10, 2024

If you must travel Wednesday, keep an eye out for icy spots.

Ice ice ice baby... it's all about the iceand refreeze today. Then more snow arrives Thursday overnight into Friday. Heavier snow expected into central Missouri Friday with metro snow possible Friday 5 -10 am. @KSHB41 #mowx #kswx #kcwx pic.twitter.com/G0f3H21F29 — ☀️ Cassie Wilson (@CassieKSHB) January 10, 2024

6:30 a.m. | The snowfall has come to an end Wednesday, but there are areas of black ice across the Kansas City area.

KSHB 41 News meteorologist Cassie Wilson says you can expect this week's second snow storm to arrive late Thursday afternoon. Click HERE to read her full forecast.

ROAD TEMPS: Our road temps are in the teens!

ICE will be the thing to watch out for on the roads this morning.@KSHB41 @41TrafficNow pic.twitter.com/pMA4EDmaIt — Daisha Jones (@DaishaJonesKSHB) January 10, 2024

With ice being a major concern on roadways Tuesday morning, drivers are advised to slow down. KSHB 41 News reporter Daniela Leon is tracking road conditions Tuesday, and has witnessed a number of slide-offs and stalled vehicles.

In Lee Summit- multiple slide offs and stalled cars along 50 Highway by Todd George Parkway- seeing lots of icy patches @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/JXYLJp5E2m — Daniela Leon (@danielaleontv) January 10, 2024

Leon also came across downed limbs in south Kansas City, the result of the storm's powerful winds.

Daniela Leon/KSHB South Kansas City

Falling limbs and strong winds also contributed to an influx of power outages Tuesday. Evergy reports that since the storm began, it restored power for nearly 85,000 customers.

1,800 Evergy customers are without power as of 6:23 a.m. Wednesday.

Evergy spokesperson Courtney Lewis spoke with KSHB 41 News anchors Taylor Hemness and Rae Daniel about the power restoration process.