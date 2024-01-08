LIVE WEATHER UPDATES | Snow arrives, affects driving conditions across Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thanks for joining the KSHB 41 News team as we monitor Kansas City's first winter storm of 2024. Scroll down for the latest updates.

11:50 a.m. | KSHB 41 meteorologist Wes Peery said the dry air causing this sharp cut-off from weather models last night looks to no longer be a factor. The forecast is now trending to 2-6".

UPDATE: Dry air causing this sharp cut-off from weather models last night looks to no longer be a factor. New snowfall forecast of widespread 2-6" in the KC Metro#mowx #kswx #kcwx https://t.co/TelxmHIbG0 — Wes Peery (@WesWeather) January 8, 2024

Kansas City Scout cams show low visibility in Gardner.

Kansas City Scout

11:30 a.m. | Snow is moving in across the Kansas City metro.

KSHB 41 reporter Abby Dodge spotted snow sticking to grass areas north of the river in KC.

We’re in KC (north of the river) and the winter mix/snow is already sticking to our windshield and grassy areas! @KSHB41 @MikeNiccoKSHB41 @CassieKSHB @lnanderson pic.twitter.com/WZuiHHXljB — Abby Dodge (@Abby_OnAir) January 8, 2024

Further south, Kanas City Scout and the National Weather Service has confirmed snow around Interstate 35 and 175th Street as well as near I-435 and K-10.

11:20am: There is a pronounced transition between accumulating snow and rain/snow mix on the eastern side of the KC Metro. These are two traffic cams ~4.5 miles away from each other (K-7 at K-10 and K-10 at I-435). Note the difference in accumulation of #snow. #KC #Kansas #kswx pic.twitter.com/tNnParEMCg — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) January 8, 2024

Speaking of south, KSHB 41 Chief Meteorologist Mike Nicco said the storm's low looks to be shifting south, which would increase snow totals across the metro.

Potential significant development from our high-resolution models!Low shifting farther south, putting us more in snow (blue) tonight as dry slot slips south of us.Likely need to increase our snow amounts a couple inches for Kansas City.@KSHB41 #snow #KCwx #mowx #kswx pic.twitter.com/SJPLJRIVwq — Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoKSHB41) January 8, 2024

11 a.m. | The rain has arrived, and snow isn’t too far off.

KSHB 41 meteorologists Lindsey Anderson and Cassie Wilson break down the timeline of the storm.

Already, Ottawa, Kansas, has noted driving conditions are being impacted.

Weather Update 10:30 a.m.: I-35 and U.S. 59 Hwy are slick from rapidly changing roadway conditions. Drive much slower than you think is safe right now to give crews a chance to respond.#kswx pic.twitter.com/qzeQKaiVvX — Ottawa, Kansas PD (@ottawapd) January 8, 2024

Around 10:30 a.m., Ottawa police reported two injury accidents on Interstate 35, six slide-offs on I-35 at U.S. 59 Highway and one slide-off inside city limits at 15th and Lincoln.

Drivers should exercise caution as conditions evolve.

Drive with caution this morning as bands of moderate to heavy snow were causing snow packed roadways. #kswx pic.twitter.com/9iYUvFYRFO — NWS Topeka (@NWSTopeka) January 8, 2024

