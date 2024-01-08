Watch Now
LIVE WEATHER UPDATES | Snow arrives, affects driving conditions across Kansas City

Posted at 11:07 AM, Jan 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-08 12:52:40-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thanks for joining the KSHB 41 News team as we monitor Kansas City's first winter storm of 2024. Scroll down for the latest updates.

LIVE CONDITIONS:

11:50 a.m. | KSHB 41 meteorologist Wes Peery said the dry air causing this sharp cut-off from weather models last night looks to no longer be a factor. The forecast is now trending to 2-6".

Kansas City Scout cams show low visibility in Gardner.

11:30 a.m. | Snow is moving in across the Kansas City metro.

KSHB 41 reporter Abby Dodge spotted snow sticking to grass areas north of the river in KC.

Further south, Kanas City Scout and the National Weather Service has confirmed snow around Interstate 35 and 175th Street as well as near I-435 and K-10.

Speaking of south, KSHB 41 Chief Meteorologist Mike Nicco said the storm's low looks to be shifting south, which would increase snow totals across the metro.

11 a.m. | The rain has arrived, and snow isn’t too far off.

KSHB 41 meteorologists Lindsey Anderson and Cassie Wilson break down the timeline of the storm.

Already, Ottawa, Kansas, has noted driving conditions are being impacted.

Around 10:30 a.m., Ottawa police reported two injury accidents on Interstate 35, six slide-offs on I-35 at U.S. 59 Highway and one slide-off inside city limits at 15th and Lincoln.

Drivers should exercise caution as conditions evolve.

