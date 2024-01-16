Live Weather Updates | Slick roads lead to crashes around KC metro Tuesday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wintry conditions are continuing to impact the Kansas City area this week.

For a full list of the latest closures, click here.

11 a.m. | The National Weather Service said Tuesday four records were broken in Kansas City over the past two days.

Sunday, the record low of -12 beat the 1979 record of -10, and the record cold high of -3 beat the previous record of 0 set in 1979.

Monday, the record low of -16 beat the 1979 record of -10, and the record cold high of 2 beat the previous record of 6 set in 1972.

NWS also said Monday's -16 was the 16th coldest temperature of all time for KC.

10:35 a.m. | Trash haulers and workers continue to work through the snow and cold temperatures to operate residential trash service, however, it has been slow going. Customers are advised of delays.

Customers are advised that GFL may experience service delays due to inclement weather conditions.



Please place trash and recycle out on your normal pickup day.

Harrisonville announced GFL will not be collecting yard waste for the rest of this week, with extra collection scheduled for next week.

10:15 a.m. | The Kansas City Board of Public Utilities is warning about the possibility of water main breaks due to the cold and fluctuating temperatures.

The Kansas City Board of Public Utilities warned that extreme cold conditions lead to a rise in water main breaks and frozen water meters, advising residents to call 913-573-9622 to report water issues.

9:56 a.m. | The extreme cold prompted the Kansas City, Missouri, Municipal Court to cancel all in-person hearings Tuesday.

9:40 a.m. | Slick roadways have been causing crashes across the Kansas City area Tuesday morning.

KSHB 41 traffic anchor Daisha Jones has been monitoring crashes as they occur.

You can see if any crashes are impacting traffic along your route by checking Kansas City Scout.

KSHB 41 meteorologist is forecasting a high temperature of 12 degrees and a wind chill of -10 to -5 degrees Tuesday. You can read all the details in her latest forecast HERE.

KSHB 41 meteorologist Lindsey Anderson forecasted a one-day warm up before another arctic blast arrives Thursday-Saturday, with consistent warmth expected in one week.

Power outages are also continuing amid the wintry weather. As of 9:40 a.m., 3,400 Evergy customers are without power, many of which are in Lenexa and Shawnee.

A number of public services are also out of service due to the weather.

The Olathe Fire Department shared that its non-emergency services will not operate Tuesday due to a broken water line impacting the Olathe fire administration building at 1225 South Hamilton Circle. Its emergency services are not impacted.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Municipal Court is closed due to the extreme cold. All cases will be continued and hearings for those in custody will still be held virtually from the Jackson County Detention Center..

