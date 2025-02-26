Local and state leaders meet in Jefferson City to discuss keeping Chiefs, Royals in Jackson County

KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics on both sides of the state line. If you have a story idea to share, you can send Charlie an email at charlie.keegan@kshb.com.

Two Jackson County legislators were optimistic after leaving a meeting Wednesday morning at the Missouri State Capitol to discuss loose ideas on keeping the Kansas City Chiefs and Kansas City Royals in Jackson County as the teams explore relocation and renovation options.

Legislators Sean Smith and Manny Abarca said state leaders at the meeting expressed interest in reforming some property tax issues. Abraca and Smith believe the 2023 property assessment process - which led to a record number of appeals in Jackson County - soured voters’ appetite for the 3/8th-cent sales tax extension they voted down in April 2024 to help the teams finance stadium projects.

The state could pass HJR 23 to make the Jackson County assessor an elected position, instead of appointed, or pass legislation lowering the cap on how much a property value can increase from one assessment to another.

“Voters understanding this [the 2023 property assessment process] can never happen again, not just in Jackson County, but statewide, would be a huge change in context versus the last election,” Smith said.

Last week, House Speaker Jon Patterson said Jackson County would have to act first by committing public dollars to any stadium deal before the state commits to any funding. He suggested the county hold another election with a new sales tax proposal in November 2025.

Abarca believes any property tax reforms the state legislature can pass before the end of its session in May, will boost the chances of a November ballot question passing.

“That allows people to truly look at these stadium deals as something more than just more taxes. Really look at the opportunity we have to keep these assets in Jackson County,” Abarca said.

Governor Mike Kehoe joined Patterson, Senate President Pro Tem Cindy O’Laughlin, Senator Tony Luetkemeyer, Senator Lincoln Hough, and representatives from the state’s Department of Economic Development at the meeting.

Only Kehoe’s office released a statement following the meeting. It read in part, "Retaining these businesses requires multiple stakeholders and discussing a variety of options—this was the purpose of today’s meeting. The governor will explore the use of every tool at his disposal to protect jobs, economic growth, and investment in Missouri. However, any action taken must be a good return on investment for Missourians."

Minority Floor Leader Ashley Aune, a Democrat from Kansas City’s Northland, wished Republican leaders would’ve included her or other representatives from the Kansas City area in Wednesday's meeting.

“I think it would be wonderful to be included in those conversations. We have really strong leadership from the Kansas City area on both sides of the aisle,” she said.

Abarca brought Ralph Oropeza of the Greater Kansas City Building and Construction Trades Council to the meeting, but he was not able to sit in on the discussion. Oropeza believes stadium construction and renovation projects would create a workforce for generations.

“It’s life-changing, life-changing. You’re talking about projects that are three or four years long. A young apprentice can start and almost finish the apprenticeship on that project,” he said.

Smith and Abarca promised to deliver instructions to the seven other members of the county legislature.

Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr. was not at the meeting. He released a statement last week reading, in part, “Any agreement must be fair, equitable, and designed to serve the best interests of our residents. These taxpayers have consistently supported the teams, and they deserve solutions that honor their investment and ensure long-term benefits for our community.”

Kansas beefed up its STAR Bond program last summer to attract the Chiefs or Royals with public funding after Jackson County voters rejected the April ballot proposal. The Kansas incentive offer expires June 30, unless lawmakers extend it.

