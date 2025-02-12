Louisiana police release image showing Kansas City reporter with suspect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kenner, Louisiana, released an image Wednesday that shows Adam Manzano, reporter for Telemundo Kansas City, with suspect Danette Colbert.

Monday, investigators released new information in the case of Manzano’s death.

That update confirmed the two were spotted on hotel surveillance video around 4:30-5 a.m. on the day of his death.

Manzano was in New Orleans to cover the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

RELATED | KC community shows support following death of Telemundo Kansas City sports reporter

Two days after his death, Colbert, of Slidell, Louisiana, was arrested for using a credit card that belonged to Manzano. She faces property crimes charges.

Investigators said Colbert has a history of allegedly drugging victims.

NBC NEWS | Man says he was drugged, robbed and left for dead by woman accused in reporter's death in New Orleans

Investigation into the incident is ongoing as detectives await the toxicology report and look into multiple electronic devices connected to the case.

—