Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Chiefs rally shooting booked into jail

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man charged in connection to the deadly Chiefs rally shooting was booked into jail after previously being hospitalized.

Dominic Miller, 18, is charged with second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and one count of unlawful use of a weapon.

The shooting injured over 20 people and left beloved mother and DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan dead.

Two other men — Lyndell Mays, 23, and Terry J. Young, 20, — are also charged in connection to Lopez-Galvan's death.

Court documents revealed the shooting happened after a dispute escalated into gunfire.

Mays had been in an argument with a group of people after they asked him what he was looking at.

Surveillance video captured Mays pull out a gun and begin firing.

Miller was also captured shooting back after Mays began shooting.

An investigation found it was a bullet fired from Miller's weapon that shot and killed Lopez-Galvan.

Young was also captured on video firing shots.

