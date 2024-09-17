Kansas judge outlines rules for cameras in courtroom in case of former Marion police chief Gideon Cody

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas judge Monday outlined the rules for cameras in the courtroom during proceedings in the case of former Marion, Kansas, police chief Gideon Cody.

Following an investigation by a special prosecutor, Cody was charged with felony interference of the judicial process by inducing a witness — Marion businesswoman Kari Newell — to delete text messages exchanged between Newell and Cody.

Last month, attorneys representing Cody filed a motion with Judge Ryan Rosauer seeking to ban cameras from court proceedings.

KSHB 41 News was among several news organizations, alongside KAKE-TV, KCTV-TV, KCUR-FM, KMBC-TV, KSNW-TV, KWCH-TV, WDAF-TV, the Kansas City Beacon, Kansas City Star, Kansas Reflector, Marion County Record, Wichita Beacon and Wichita Eagle to file a motion in the case arguing the proceedings represent matters of public concern.

While Judge Rosauer hasn’t officially ruled on the dispute, his release of rules for cameras in the courtroom represent a standard practice in Kansas and could indicate his ultimate decision.

A preliminary hearing in the case is set for 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 7, 2024.

KSHB 41 I-Team senior reporter Jessica McMaster contributed reporting to this report.

