Mayor Lucas to terminated federal workers: Local jobs could be available

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As Kansas City-area federal employees await their fate as part of the ongoing federal workforce reduction operation, local leaders are offering an olive branch.

On Thursday, roughly 100 workers at the Internal Revenue Service’s Kansas City Service Plant were terminated, according to union officials.

Workers at other federal facilities, including the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility in Manhattan, Kansas, Haskell Indian Nations University in Lawrence, and the Truman Presidential Museum and Library in Independence were also included as part of this week’s terminations.

Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas released a statement Friday that the cuts will have an impact on the Kansas City-area economy.

“The recent and dramatic cuts to our local federal workforce will leave moms and dads, friends and neighbors out of work, devastating our local economy and local families,” Lucas said in the statement.

Lucas said he was working with local labor organizations to create job fairs to help employees who were terminated. The mayor also said the workers should see if there are opportunities to apply for jobs with the city.

The federal government is the region’s largest employer with more than 30,000 employees.

