Mayoral election results announced across Kansas City-area suburbs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mayoral election results have completed in several suburbs across the Kansas City area.

In Lee's Summit, incumbent Mayor Bill Baird has been reelected by 55% of the vote.

Baird, who was first elected as Mayor in 2018, ran against challenger Diane Forte, who has spent two terms representing District 1 on the Lee's Summit City Council.

In Parkville, Dean Katerndahl has been elected by 49% of votes to replace Nan Johnston as mayor.

Johnston did not run for reelection. She has previously been accused of destroying records , campaign finance violations and she plead guilty to driving while intoxicated .

Katerndahl's opponents were Andrew Barchers (28%), Jason Sears (21%) and Emily Boullear (2%).

Smithville incumbent Mayor Damien Boley won his reelection bid with 48.25% of the votes. Boley's challengers were Mary Ann Becker and Ali McClain.

Meanwhile in Grain Valley, a new mayor will take office.

Challenger Michael Todd defeated incumbent Chuck Johnston with 52% of the votes.