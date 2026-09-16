Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe signs executive order to establish guidelines for automated license plate readers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe signed Executive Order 26-18 Wednesday, which will establish guidelines for the use of Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) technology.

Notably, Flock Safety uses ALPR technology in its cameras.

Kehoe’s executive order directs the Missouri Department of Public Safety to “establish statewide safeguards for state agencies and state-funded local law enforcement entities using ALPR technology.”

If misuse occurs, then there will be disciplinary proceedings and possible criminal referrals; officers could have their license revoked.

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“Protecting citizens also means protecting their constitutional rights,” Kehoe said in a news release.

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Kehoe said he believes the unchecked collection and indefinite storage of location data is wrong, and constituents have valid privacy concerns.

“The government should not be building a permanent record of where law-abiding Missourians go, who they visit, or how they live their daily lives,” Kehoe said. “This executive order is the first step in creating safeguards against abuse of this data, while still understanding the benefits of these vital public safety tools for law enforcement.”

Until the Department of Public Safety lands on its guidelines, the executive order has outlined best practices that local agencies are encouraged to follow:



Most license plate and vehicle data must be deleted within 30 days;

Vendors are prohibited form selling, sharing or commercializing Missouri-generated data;

Limited use of ALPR technology to legitimate criminal justice and life-saving purposes;

Accountability measures to prevent and penalize misuse;

Prohibited integration or AI facial recognition technology.

“With this executive order, Governor Kehoe is making it clear that the state must establish a clear, accountable legal framework that equips law enforcement personnel with modern technology while also safeguarding the fundamental privacy rights and civil liberties of Missouri citizens,” Missouri DPS Director Mark James said in a news release.

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