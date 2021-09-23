Missouri Gov. Mike Parson orders flags in Jackson County to fly at half-staff to honor fallen Independence police officer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson ordered Thursday for all U.S. and Missouri flags to be flown at half-staff at Jackson County government buildings on Friday to honor Independence Police Department Officer Blaize Madrid-Evans, who was shot and killed in the line of duty last week.

Parson's order is scheduled for the same day as Madrid-Evans' funeral at the Community of Christ Auditorium Friday morning. The public is welcomed and invited to attend the funeral service and procession.

“At just age 22, and only two months after graduating from the police academy, Officer Blaize Madrid-Evans will be remembered as a selfless individual who was committed to helping others,” Parson said. “Even as we mourn Officer Madrid-Evans’ senseless death, we are filled with hope because this brave officer’s organ donation will extend the life of Officer Mark Priebe. Officer Madrid-Evans' final, generous act is a lasting contribution to the public good.”

Madrid-Evans was an organ donor and one of his kidneys was donated to Springfield, Missouri, Police Department Officer Priebe, who was paralyzed last year when he was intentionally struck by a vehicle while on duty. Priebe learned in June 2021 that one of his kidneys was failing and was put on dialysis.