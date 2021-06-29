Watch
Missouri Supreme Court to hear Medicaid expansion lawsuit

FILE: A woman walks up the steps of the Missouri Supreme Court building Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2003, in Jefferson City, Mo. State officials said Wednesday that high mold levels found in parts of the 95-year-old building aren't hazardous enough to force its immediate closure.(AP Photo/Kelley McCall)
Posted at 4:57 PM, Jun 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-29 17:57:56-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Supreme Court is set to hear arguments in a lawsuit over whether Missouri legislators are required to fund a voter-approved measure to expand Medicaid in the state.

A court spokesperson said Tuesday that justices will hear oral arguments in the case at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 13.

Earlier this year, three Missouri women filed suit against the state for failing to fund Medicaid expansion, which was approved by voters in August 2020.

A Cole County, Missouri District Court judge ruled last week that the voter-approved measure wasn’t constitutional because it didn’t include funding for the expansion.

That ruling prompted the three women to file an appeal to the Missouri Supreme Court, a decision that was widely expected by both parties.

