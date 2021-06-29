Missouri Supreme Court to hear Medicaid expansion lawsuit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Supreme Court is set to hear arguments in a lawsuit over whether Missouri legislators are required to fund a voter-approved measure to expand Medicaid in the state.

A court spokesperson said Tuesday that justices will hear oral arguments in the case at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 13.

Earlier this year , three Missouri women filed suit against the state for failing to fund Medicaid expansion, which was approved by voters in August 2020 .

A Cole County, Missouri District Court judge ruled last week that the voter-approved measure wasn’t constitutional because it didn’t include funding for the expansion.