Belton neighbor pushback pauses land-use changes for warehouse development

KSHB 41 reporter Ryan Gamboa covers Cass County in Missouri. He also covers agricultural topics. About 40 neighbors included Ryan in an email chain with the city of Belton and that's how this story was made possible. If you have a concern you'd like to share, reach out. Share your story idea with Ryan .

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Belton City Planner Jenna Fernandez said in an email Thursday the city is withdrawing its land-use change application that would have updated its Comprehensive Plan.

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KSHB 41 Cass County reporter Ryan Gamboa sat down with neighbors on East 195th Street and Peculiar Drive who were concerned about the future of their community.

Will Shaw/KSHB KSHB 41 Cass County Reporter Ryan Gamboa speaks with neighbors pushing back against some potential changes to their neighborhood in Belton, Missouri.

The land-use change would allow for what the city marketed as a "business park" in the Comprehensive Plan amendment proposal.

Any possible development, if the amendment was approved, could bring large warehouse-style structures, similar to the Southview Commerce Center on Belton's north side.

Following Sunday's story, neighbors added Gamboa to an email thread with city staff, including Fernandez and Community Development Director Matt Wright.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Matt Wright

After back-to-back days of residents sharing long and thoughtful concerns about the future of these properties, Fernandez sent an email to the group, which included Gamboa.

"Staff received amazing feedback at the March 31 meeting and email communications. This feedback identified very important concerns that staff agrees should be addressed prior to any approvals," Fernandez wrote in the email. "We want to thank all of the community members that engaged in this process and are very grateful for the time spent on this. Based on community feedback, we believe it is best to pause and withdraw the current map amendment, and wait for an official rezoning/development plan to be submitted by the landowner or a developer to continue the conversation."

Will Shaw/KSHB Jim and Denise Shipley

Jim and Denise Shipley shared their voice with KSHB 41, expressing the land-use changes would not fit the character of the neighborhood.

"We’re okay with certain types of development, housing that sort of thing, but the warehouses are a no go," Denise Shipley said Sunday. "Seeing what we have seen across I-49, with the warehouse there (in Raymore), they are huge... We are not looking forward to any type of mega warehouses."

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KSHB 41 reached out the Effertz family, the owners of the property for comment and has not heard back. The City of Belton has also long planned for future development of this property in its 2050 Comprehensive Plan.

KSHB 41 The City of Belton, Missouri is proposing some changes to its 2050 Comprehensive Plan.

"The Graham-Effertz Property" is about 1,200 acres of land that sits half within city limits.

About 500 acres was being considered for a future land-use change that has about 100 homes and over 200 residents around it.

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KSHB 41 asked Community Development Director Matt Wright in an interview last week if the landowner was considering annexation.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB

Wright said that the landowner had not expressed any interest at this time.

Neighbors expressed concern to Gamboa about annexation. One in particular was concerned that Mike Effertz is listed on page three of the Comprehensive Plan as a member of the steering committee.

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"If there is any question if Effertz is going to annex it, here is your answer. He is on the Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee," Jim Lillig sent in an email. "This is, as you will find out, this is a very bizarre project, the way the city is going about it. Trying to push an 1,000 acre development in two weeks."

Fernandez went on to add in her email thread to residents and Gamboa, if a rezoning and development plan application is submitted in the future, staff will review the proposed plan and coordinate with the applicants on addressing all concerns.

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She continued that everyone will have a chance to see a plan, including the opportunity for a neighborhood meeting and public hearing. A future land-use amendment could be considered concurrently with a rezoning development plan request.

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"City staff is committed to working with community members and developers to advance a development plan that aligns with the intent and goals of the Comprehensive Plan," Fernandez added. "We appreciate all of the feedback received thus far in this process and look forward to continued engagement on future development."

The City of Belton said it has received a lot of interest in the land in question from developers.

As for a timeline of a rezoning application, it is unclear.

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