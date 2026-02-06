Belton residents voice hopes for revitalized downtown as city plans for major expansion

KSHB 41 reporter Ryan Gamboa covers Cass County in Missouri. He also covers agricultural topics. Ryan is continuing to cover the urban sprawl into Cass County and its surrounding communities. If you have a story you'd like to share, Ryan is ready to listen. Growth is coming to Cass County and without sharing your perspective on what you'd like to see, it may not be the change you want. Share your story idea with Ryan .

—

Belton's historic downtown district is taking its first steps toward revitalization as city officials and residents collaborate on a comprehensive development plan that balances growth with preserving the community's small-town character.

RELATED | Belton works to preserve small-town feel amid rapid growth and development pressure

The initiative kicked off Thursday night with a community input session that brought together residents and business owners to share what they want to happen in Main Street's future.

Belton residents voice hopes for revitalized downtown as city plans expansion

The planning effort comes as Belton experiences significant population growth, with projections showing the city's current 25,420 residents will increase by nearly 5,000 by 2050.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Janice Nastav

"I've always thought this main street could have so much potential," said Janice Nastav, owner of Marcella's on Main. Nastav has operated her business in downtown Belton for six years.

"My customers, we stand around and talk about it."

Nastav has long wondered whether her dreams for the area would become reality after years of hoping for change.

RELATED | Belton community gives input on development set to bring 1,200 new residents

"My hopes have been high when I started, and after six years, you wonder if it's going to happen," Nastav said.

The community meeting gathered ideas ranging from sidewalk and road improvements to creating a city park near the downtown railroad line.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB

Business owners emphasized the need for more dining and entertainment options to create foot traffic and attract visitors.

"The community, I really believe they want a place they can stroll and have foot traffic," Nastav said.

The downtown revitalization effort is part of Belton's broader strategy to manage growth while maintaining its identity.

In 2022, Belton had the second-highest growth rate in Missouri, driven largely by apartment complex construction.

RELATED | City of Belton takes input to cut development 'red tape', small businesses see growth

The city continues attracting young professionals and families, particularly those 25 to 34 years old.

City officials want to attract residents from new housing developments near the interstate to visit downtown after work hours.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Wanda Thompson

"When the people that are living in the housing over here off the interstate, we want them to go to work in Kansas City, come home, shower, change their clothes and come to Main Street," said Wanda Thompson, a Belton Main Street Coalition member and city council member. "We need stuff for people to come to."

The downtown planning is running alongside the city's major retail, dining and entertainment district development on Belton's north side. The development will include a large mixed-use project planned at 163rd and Turner Road.

REALTED | Belton mayor unveils plans for development with 600 homes, entertainment district

This major development, KSHB 41News Cass County reporter Ryan Gamboa has covered, already held a community listening session last month. It's expected to bring upwards of 600 homes, including a 130,000 square-foot entertainment area, along with a retail and dining district.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Patty Johnson

Gamboa asked Patty Johnson, president of the Belton Main Street Coalition, if she's concerned the development on 163rd street will compete with the downtown district.

"I don't see them being in competition at all, but part of being the greater plan for the city," said Johnson, who also serves on the Belton City Council. "They don't have to be in competition. What's going on here can tie into what's happening there."

City officials are seeking developers with small-town sensibilities to maintain downtown's charm, while accommodating growth through infill development along other parts of the historic district.

KSHB 41 Belton's new entertainment, housing, retail, and dining rendering.

"We have empty lots, we have buildings that are going to be for sale, we are looking for developers with a small town capability to keep the quaintness," Thompson said. "We want developers and people investing in downtown to be involved in this."

Thompson emphasized the city's unique identity in the planning process, rejecting comparisons to larger suburban communities.

RELATED | Jobs vs. Community: Raymore, Missouri, residents react to new warehouse proposal

Gamboa spoke with Belton's Community Development Director, Matt Wright on Thursday night, who explained the city has looked to other communities for inspiration.

Thompson maintains she want's Belton to have its own identity.

"We don't want to be Overland Park, we don't want to be Lee's Summit, we want to be Belton," Thompson said.

Some residents question whether comparisons to other successful downtown revitalization projects are appropriate given Belton's size.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Art Ruiz

"I asked about the comparisons of other Main Streets, they told me they looked at Overland Park and Lee's Summit because they had great success. Those are three to four times the size of Belton, Missouri," said Belton resident Art Ruiz. "Comparing Overland Park to Belton and Lee's Summit to Belton, it's not an apples to apples comparison."

RELATED | City of Raymore authorizes new development bonds to NUULY to add 1,800 new area jobs

Business owners have mixed opinions about proposed changes, including parking configurations and street layouts.

Some support creating pedestrian-friendly spaces for events, while others worry about impacts on merchant accessibility.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB

The city is working on budget allocations for the project during its current budget workshops.

It's seeking to maximize federal and state funding opportunities alongside local tax dollars.

"Funds are included in that budget. We've already had a work session that people can attend or watch online," Johnson said. "What we're looking at is what monies we have now and what monies we can expect from the federal government and from the state to make sure we maximize the use of our tax dollars."

Business owners remain concerned about the project maintaining momentum during the lengthy planning and construction process.

"My concern is it dying out, losing interest and giving up on revitalization," Nastav said.

The success of downtown revitalization may depend on careful phasing to minimize impacts on existing businesses while construction occurs.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Tyler Farrow

"I want to see these changes and I know construction is not usually great for most businesses with a lot going on," said Tyler Farrow with Belton Main Street.

REALTED | Raymore Council uses Constitution to justify $60M bond projects

All the while, Belton serves as a retail hub for surrounding communities, drawing shoppers from smaller towns to its major department stores. The goal continues to be to drive those same shoppers to downtown.

City officials remain optimistic about balancing growth with character preservation through strategic planning and community input.

"If we're not vital, we're just a Main Street," Thompson said.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB

Johnson emphasized the importance of community involvement in shaping the district's future.

The Belton Main Street Coalition will hold another listening session for residents to participate in this March. The organization received a grant from Missouri Main Street to assist in future downtown development.

RELATED | Downtown development in Harrisonville strengthens economy and offers housing options

"We grow as we must grow, but that we're still a community and place that we can call home," Johnson said.

Wright told KSHB 41 the city is working on the next budget now, and funds have been allocated for some sidewalk projects that could start in the next year.

If you have input you'd like to share with the city of Belton, email planning@belton.org.

For more information on the Belton Main Street Coalition, click here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

—