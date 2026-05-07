VIDEO | Clay County deputy pulls over driver for passing stopped school bus

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

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As Northland leaders continue to push for harsher fines for drivers who pass stopped school buses, Clay County deputies are doing their part.

Deputy Nave pulled over a vehicle on April 22 that passed a bus with its stop arm out.

“You know why I stopped you?” Nave said in the video.

The driver’s response cannot be heard, but Nave responded, “’Cause the bus was stopped with the red lights, which means you have to stop.”

RELATED | Platte County student calls on drivers to help keep them safe

KSHB 41’s Marlon Martinez has reported at length about stop-arm legislation.

The proposed bill would increase fines from the current $130.50.

Deanna Munoz, a mother and Park Hill School District school board member, told Martinez in April that stronger enforcement is needed. She said she has personally seen drivers speed past stopped buses.

"I'm still learning politics, but I will say as a mom and as someone newly appointed, we need to make sure that bill gets passed," Munoz said.

The latest update from the Missouri House website shows the proposed bill, HB 2742, was placed on the informal calendar. It was delivered to the Senate in mid-March.

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