Four finalists named in search for next Independence, Missouri, police chief

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The search for a new leader of the Independence Police Department, which has dealt with turbulent times involving its former police chief, lawsuits and on-duty officer deaths, is drawing to a close.

Adam Dustman served as the police chief from 2022 to 2025, when he requested to leave the department.

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The city has not had a full-time, permanent police chief since Dustman left the job. Douglas Brinkley was selected to serve as the city's interim police chief in September 2025.

After a nationwide search, four men have been selected as finalists for the job.



Excelsior Springs Police Chief Gregory Dull

Farmington, New Mexico, Police Chief Steve Hebbe

Major Keith Kirchoff with the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department

Grain Valley Police Chief Edward Turner

The city of Independence will hold a meet the candidates event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Midwest Genealogy Center, located at 3440 S. Lee's Summit Road.

Residents can ask the candidates questions and give feedback.

The finalists will also take part in panel interviews before a new police chief is chosen.

A city spokesperson told KSHB 41 News the city hopes to have a new chief in place by the end of October.

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