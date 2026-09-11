Four finalists named in search for next Independence, Missouri, police chief

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The search for a new leader of the Independence Police Department, which has dealt with turbulent times involving its former police chief, lawsuits and on-duty officer deaths, is drawing to a close.
Adam Dustman served as the police chief from 2022 to 2025, when he requested to leave the department.
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The city has not had a full-time, permanent police chief since Dustman left the job. Douglas Brinkley was selected to serve as the city's interim police chief in September 2025.
After a nationwide search, four men have been selected as finalists for the job.
- Excelsior Springs Police Chief Gregory Dull
- Farmington, New Mexico, Police Chief Steve Hebbe
- Major Keith Kirchoff with the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department
- Grain Valley Police Chief Edward Turner
The city of Independence will hold a meet the candidates event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Midwest Genealogy Center, located at 3440 S. Lee's Summit Road.
Residents can ask the candidates questions and give feedback.
The finalists will also take part in panel interviews before a new police chief is chosen.
A city spokesperson told KSHB 41 News the city hopes to have a new chief in place by the end of October.
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