Jackson County early voting draws steady crowds as Missouri amendments, redistricting fuel turnout

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Tod Palmer covers sports business and eastern Jackson County, including Independence. Share your story idea with Tod .

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Woods Chapel Community of Christ has been the place to be in Lee's Summit this week. The church is serving as an early voting location for the Jackson County Election Board , and a steady line of voters has turned out eager to have their voices heard.

There aren't many statewide races on the ballot in Missouri , but a series of proposed constitutional amendments — including one that would repeal a 2024 vote that restored abortion access in Missouri and one that would strengthen the state's initiative petition process — are driving strong turnout along with Proposition A, a referendum on the legislature's mid-decade redistricting effort.

"I would say the amendments were the big thing," Julie Newbold said.

For some voters, the strong turnout came as no surprise.

"There's a lot of enthusiasm right now, so no, I wasn't surprised at all," Ron Stotler said.

Newbold, an early voter from Lee's Summit, said frustration is fueling participation.

"Because people are tired of what's going on in this country and they want to change," she said.

Voters almost universally said the statewide amendments were the issues they cared most about on the ballot.

"They dealt with power grabs, all that sort of thing, and so I didn't like them," Stotler, an early voter from Grain Valley, said.

Sue Rupp, who voted early along with Newbold, added, "Yes, on six, the rest are tricks.”

It's a lengthy ballot with the State Auditor’s race, federal and state House races, a hotly contested State Senate battle between former House Speaker Jon Patterson and Keri Ingle, nearly a dozen judges, four constitutional amendments, a statewide proposition on redistricting, county executive and legislature races, and a series of other local tax questions.

But early voters seemed prepared for what's on it, keeping wait times reasonable.

"Oh, probably 20 minutes — wasn't bad,” Dugan Ishmael said. ”It moved pretty quick.”

Ishmael, an early voter from Lee's Summit, said he lives nearby and has watched the lines grow.

"I've seen it around the corner to the front door,” he said, gesturing from Woods Chapel Road to the church’s door. “I live right down the street, so I drive by here all the time.”

For many, packed polling places are better than the alternative.

"Without question, I love to see it,” Stotler said. “The more of us (that) vote, the better off.”

Newbold agreed, "Absolutely, I am very happy to see early voting this busy, and I understand it's been this busy around the country, so that's great.”

Rupp, 93, who proudly said she turns 94 later this month, said the heavy turnout was a hopeful sign.

"It's encouraging,” she said. “Obviously, people really care now.”

Ishmael said casting a ballot was worth the wait.

"Like I said, 20 minutes for me to come out and be heard, be a part of it: That's part of being an American," Ishmael said.

The hyperlocal issues on the ballot include a bond question for historic sites in Independence , a vote on municipal trash service in Lee's Summit , a vote on a use tax in Blue Springs and a tax question for voters in the Sni-Valley Fire Protection District.

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