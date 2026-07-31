Jackson County, Independence School District reach settlement over 2023 property assessment tax credits

Anthony J. Mondaine, president of the Independence School District Board of Education, said the district does not back away from its commitment to students, but it understood the need to reach a compromise on behalf of aggrieved taxpayers.

Watch Friday's full news conference in the video player below.

Phil Levota and Indep. school officials talk lawsuit settlement

"Let me be abundantly clear: we don't apologize for putting our kids first,” he said of the lawsuit. “It's at the center of every decision that we make in the ISD. We will continue doing everything we can to protect public education, and advocating for every resident in Jackson County who deserves to be made whole.”

Mondaine said the district acted to protect its bottom line, but it agreed to settle in recognition of its responsibility to the broader community.

"We're a school district that leans on our taxpayers for bonds and all kinds of resources, so we need to demonstrate to this community and the taxpayers that we are one, we are united, we care, and we can long suffer together to some degree to get to the greater good," Mondaine said.

He continued, "Today's agreement reflects what can happen when leadership, when decision-makers, when elected officials who are solution-focused can get in a room and have a real discussion about solutions for everyone involved.

For Independence residents, the settlement brings relief — and not just in the pocketbook.

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"It allows the taxpayer to breathe, that we're not going to be held hostage once again and we're going to have to pick up the bill," said Jim Kisner, a lifelong Independence resident.

Kisner and Marilyn McMahon, a former teacher who has lived in Independence since 1965, said they were among those whose property assessments skyrocketed five years ago.

“It went up, but I hope they’re going to fix it; I keep hoping,” McMahon said. “... Anything is a help to people that are poor, really poor.”

Still, education also remains a priority for her.

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"Of course, that's important — education — I have four great grandkids that live in the Independence School District," she said.

Kisner said he hopes the resolution brings lasting calm.

"I hope we can all be at peace and we can breathe again and get back on the normal train track and head on down the road and live happily ever after," he said.

The precise impact on school budgets, including Independence’s, is not yet known.

“Let me apologize to the school districts because they don't have the numbers,” LeVota said. “They don't have the numbers, and we don't have the numbers yet. (We’re at) the point now where we're calculating all that, and by next month I hope we're going to have a per-parcel tax credit that's going to be on each property owner. That. will tell us the aggregate amount, for sure.

LeVota, who was appointed to finish former County Executive Frank White Jr.’s term after he was recalled last September, said the county is “working every day to get these recalculations done, get the tax credit policy going.”

Despite some lingering uncertainty, Independence is comfortable moving forward.

“No one's going to get through this process unharmed,” Mondaine said. “We realize that, and so we're aware of that painfully. But we also recognize the importance of listening to the constituency, listening to the community, listening to the taxpayers. ... We are not exempt from that, but we are in a strong position to get through this. “

LeVota appreciated the confidence ISD showed in his tax-credit plan, which is the less painful option when weighed against refunds from empty coffers.

"Together, we recognize that the best path forward was one that provides meaningful relief to taxpayers, while maintaining financial stability and certainty for our schools and our community," LeVota said.

The Fort Osage School District also sued LeVota over the tax-credit plan. While Independence has withdrawn as a plaintiff, that lawsuit remains ongoing.

The district issued a lengthy statement, which acknowledged Independence’s decision to settle, and pledged to “work collaboratively with all parties to identify a fair, transparent, and lawful path forward that serves everyone's interests,” Fort Osage schools said.

LeVota said he remains open to discussions.

"I've always said I'm welcome and very anxious to speak with anybody, so my door's open and I anticipate having discussions moving forward,” he said. “I'm taking this litigation one step at a time. This is a big step.

Here is Fort Osage’s full statement:

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