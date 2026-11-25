RAYTOWN, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Tod Palmer covers sports business and eastern Jackson County, including Independence. Share your story idea with Tod .

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Raytown Police Cpl. Josh Kerr's friends described him as a generous and kind man.

Kerr was shot and killed Tuesday while trying to apprehend an assault suspect, leaving coworkers in disbelief and the Raytown community in mourning.

I spent Wednesday morning outside Raytown City Hall, where a steady stream of well-wishers dropped by to pay their respects.

Watch: While his friends didn't want to go on camera, some members of the community were willing to share their thoughts about Kerr's life and death.

Raytown mourns slain Police Cpl. Josh Kerr, remembered as generous and kind

Longtime Raytown resident Chris Brethwaite was among those who helped turn a Raytown police cruiser into a shrine to Kerr.

"It was just very, very sad, so I knew I had to do something to show my support,” he said. “So, I brought a bouquet of flowers. Coming from a police family, it was like a gut punch.”

Brethwaite wasn’t alone in his grief for the first Raytown police officer to be killed in the line of duty.

Lifelong Raytown resident Kevin Monroe, an artist, drew a sketch of Kerr on Wednesday morning. It was cathartic for him.

"It really hit me hard," Monroe said. “I'm just heartbroken for him, and then for his family. I'm sure that's so devastating to them. It was just so sad, and on top of being so close to Thanksgiving and the holidays and everything.”

Appreciation for the city's roughly 40-officer police force runs deep in Raytown. But for now, the city grieves.

"The police officers always take care of us, and I know I'm safe in the office," said Shirley Totten, owner of Liberty Tax Office in Raytown.

Watch: Kansas City-area agencies remember life of Raytown Police Corporal Joshua Kerr

Raytown officer killed in the line of duty identified as Cpl. Joshua Kerr

Every day, officers risk their lives to protect the community, a fact not lost on Brethwaite.

"He (Kerr) got up yesterday morning to do his job, much like I did for 27 years, going to Hallmark to write greeting cards,” he said. “But the worst thing I had facing me was a possible paper cut. I know that these officers, every single day in every single community, they put their lives on the line to protect us.”

Raytown residents expressed gratitude for such personal sacrifice.

"I applaud them for every day that they get up and continue to protect the community and our well-being,” Totten said. “So, thank you. Thank you, Raytown Police Department, for all you do.”

Details on funeral arrangements and a memorial service for Kerr are expected to be released at a later time.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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