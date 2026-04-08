Scout and Ranger? Chief and Royal? Vote to name the Blue Springs eaglets

KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Grain Valley. Share your story idea with Claire .

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The Blue Springs eaglets are growing strong after hatching a couple of weeks ago. Now, it is time to name the surviving two.

The city posted on Facebook this week inviting people to select their favorite set of names for the chicks, whose parents have been named Freedom and Liberty in honor of America's 250th anniversary. So, of course, some name options follow the trend.

What names do you think these two should be donned?



Honor and Valor

Chief and Royal

Scout and Ranger

Sky and Sapphire

Opalite and Onyx

Voting closes at midnight this Friday, April 10. Names will be announced shortly after the city tallies results. Vote here.

You can always watch the eagle family at the 24/7 livestream here.

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