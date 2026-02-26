Suspect charged in murder of Elayjah Murray remains at large, family pleads for help

KSHB 41 reporter La’Nita Brooks covers stories providing solutions and offering discussions on topics of crime and violence. She also covers stories in the Northland. Share your story idea with La’Nita .

Elayjah Murray's family is urging anyone with information on the whereabouts of the man charged with her murder to come forward, as investigators have yet to locate him.

The Jackson County Prosecutor's Office charged Eric R. Phillips II with first-degree murder in connection with Murray's death. He is also charged with armed criminal action and abandonment of a corpse.

Suspect charged in Elayjah Murray remains at large as family pleads for help

He was previously identified as a person of interest in the case.

The prosecutor's office said the first-degree murder charge requires prosecutors to establish the defendant knowingly caused the death of an individual after deliberation. Prosecutors determined that burden was met based on the available evidence in the case.

The case was initially filed in December under seal — a tool sometimes used when law enforcement has not yet apprehended or located a defendant.

Charges and bond can be issued regardless of whether a defendant is in custody. Phillip's bond was set at $350,000.

Credit: Family of Elayjah Murray

The case was unsealed in February because law enforcement needs the community's help in locating Phillips.

Murray's grandmother told KSHB 41 that while Phillips has not yet been located, the family hopes the formal charges will help move them closer to finding him.

Surveillance video from the intersection of 23rd Street and Liberty in Independence captured the shooting, which happened shortly before 4 a.m. on Nov. 28.

According to investigators, the night of Nov. 27 (Thanksgiving) into Nov. 28 began with Murray, her girlfriend, Phillips and another visiting multiple family locations, listening to music and taking shots.

KSHB Elayjah Murray (left) with her mother (right)

Shortly before 3 a.m., Phillips abruptly said he had to take everyone home.

When he arrived at Murray's stop, Murray's girlfriend got out to open the door for Murray to exit. That's when Phillips shot Murray.

The girlfriend told investigators that Phillips threatened she would be next if she did not get back in the car. After Phillips dropped her off, she called police.

Murray's body was discovered Nov. 29 in south Kansas City, Missouri.

KSHB Lezlie Collins, Murray's mother

Lezlie Collins, Murray's mother, has been among the family members pleading with the public for information on the whereabouts of Phillips.

"We want his family, his friends, the people that are nearest and dearest to him — who may know where he is, who may know where he's traveled, who has any information — we want you to come forward," Collins said. "We miss her. We need you to turn yourself in."

