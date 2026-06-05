Crews to demolish Kansas City, Missouri, Broadway Family Dollar store after deadly 2025 collapse

KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson covers Kansas City, Missouri. Share your story idea with Alyssa .

—

The Family Dollar store on Broadway Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri, that was the scene of a deadly building collapse last year, will be demolished.

KSHB 41 News reporter Alyssa Jackson reports that KCMO city officials are set to issue a demolition permit for the former store at 3726 Broadway once the building’s owner or contractor submits payment for the permit.

On Friday, K&S Associates, Inc., listed as the demolition contractor for the project, told KSHB 41 News that they would likely wait until after the FIFA World Cup 2026 matches were completed this summer and were targeting to start demolition around the beginning of August.

Around 2:45 p.m. on Sunday, July 27, first responders raced to the store on reports of a building collapse. When crews arrived, they found that parts of the building’s parapet wall and façade had collapsed.

The collapse killed Larry Banks and injured three other people .

In March, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration fined Family Dollar more than $11,000 in connection with the circumstances in the lead-up and during the collapse.

In OSHA’s citation , inspectors wrote, “The employer did not furnish employment and a place of employment which were free from recognized hazards that were causing or likely to cause death or serious physical harm to employees."

—