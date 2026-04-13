Despite some empty shelves, Blue Parkway Sun Fresh is not closing

KSHB 41 reporter Lily O’Shea Becker covers Franklin and Douglas counties in Kansas. Share your story idea with Lily .

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Despite empty shelves lining aisles at the Blue Parkway Sun Fresh in Kansas City, Missouri, the president of the nonprofit that owns and operates the grocery store says it's not closing.

A viewer reached out to KSHB 41 News about the empty shelves and asked if the store is closing. We visited the store both last week and on Monday to find some shelves stocked and others empty.

Community Builders of Kansas City (CBKC) president Emmet Pierson Jr. sent the following statement via email to KSHB 41 News on Monday afternoon:

There are no current plans to close the store. CBKC has worked with our architects, subcontractors, and suppliers toward a transition to a smaller footprint. Plans are developed and we continue to work with philanthropy to serve our customers.

Long-time customer Valerie Knox said the Blue Parkway Sun Fresh is one of the few grocery stores near her home.

Jason Gould/KSHB Valerie Knox

“This store needs to stay open, and they need to stock those shelves back up so we won’t have to go way out," Knox said.

Community Builders took over ownership and operations of the grocery store in 2020, according to a press release.

Jason Gould/KSHB Blue Parkway Sun Fresh on April 13, 2026.

Community Builders also owned and operated the Sun Fresh at the Linwood Shopping Center on the corner of Linwood Boulevard and Prospect Avenue. That location closed in August 2025.

At the time, the city held ownership. Now, the city continues to hold ownership of the shopping center.

RELATED | IN DEPTH: Millions invested in Linwood Shopping Center; why is Sun Fresh Market failing?

A spokesperson for Mayor Quinton Lucas said the city is not affiliated with the Blue Parkway Sun Fresh.

The shelves looked more stocked during a story KSHB 41 News did in November 2025.

KSHB 41 File The Blue Parkway Sun Fresh in November 2025.

Lily O'Shea Becker/KSHB The canned food aisle at Blue Parkway Sun Fresh on April 13, 2026.

KSHB 41 News is following up to learn more about the transition at the Blue Parkway Sun Fresh.

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