KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson has been covering public safety efforts for the World Cup. She covers Kansas City, Missouri. Share your story idea with Alyssa .

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The Kansas City area is expecting an influx of visitors from around the world to arrive for the World Cup this month.

KSHB 41 Kansas City reporter Alyssa Jackson learned the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office has been creating its plan for months.

While Prosecutor Melesa Johnson shares in the excitement of being a host city, her office has been working with neighboring counties to implement ideas for handling crime that comes with extra visitors in the area.

"Kansas City is a place that has been punching above its weight for a long time, and I'm excited the world gets to see that," she said. "We’re dealing with a bit of the unknown, but we have spoken to other cities that have had Super Bowls and things of that nature to get a feel for how they have done things."

Jackson County prosecutor will hold non-US citizen passports for certain felonies during World Cup

KC2026 anticipates more than 600,000 visitors will come to town.

Restaurants and bars can sell liquor in designated entertainment districts until 5 a.m. during the World Cup.

"Majority of our violent crime in this community stems from an argument, poor emotional regulation and firearms," Johnson said. "When you have an equation of a lot of strangers being around each other, availability of alcohol all day, it causes some concern."

It will take every police officer with the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department to staff for the global event. The prosecutor's office is making sure there are extra attorneys on call to answer their questions, file charges quickly, apply for search warrants and communicate with the court.

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The prosecutor's office will also have Miranda waivers and guilty plea waivers translated into foreign languages.

"In Jackson County, law and order does matter, so if you are stealing people's things, endangering people, if you are hurting people, endangering yourself, we will ask you to answer for those acts," Johnson said.

On the municipal level, there will be a daily FIFA docket to resolve cases for any city ordinance violations.

If a non-U.S. citizen commits a Class A or Class B felony, it won't be easy to leave Kansas City. According to the prosecutor's office, it will order passport holds.

"We have some of the world's biggest stars coming to our city and to our region," Johnson said. "Let's make it a good time and not let any crime influx or inappropriate behavior put a cloud on what's supposed to be a happy summer."

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