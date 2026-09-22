Mark Gibson named interim Platte County prosecutor following death of Eric Zahnd

PLATTE CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 News reporter Lauren Schwentker covers stories in the Northland, including in Clay and Platte counties. Have a story idea? Send her an email .

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The Platte County Courthouse is back open following the death of longtime prosecutor Eric Zahnd.

Mark Gibson, who worked with Zahnd for more than 22 years, has been named interim Platte County prosecutor.

"It's just, it's sad," Gibson said.

Gibson reflected on his long relationship with Zahnd, saying he wants people to remember him for his dedication to the county.

KSHB 41 New interim prosecutor named

"I've worked with Eric for 22 years. I've known Eric since 1991," Gibson said. "We all know the tough-on-crime Eric, but a lot of people didn't know the Eric that was the first prosecutor in the state of Missouri to have all four treatment courts."

As he takes on the role over the next couple of months, Gibson says it will be business as usual — what Zahnd would have wanted.

"What happens is the governor makes a permanent appointment after me. Prosecutor-elect Tony Luetkemeyer comes into the office on Jan. 1, 2027," Gibson said.

Gibson also highlighted Zahnd's strong commitment to protecting children.

KSHB 41 New interim prosecutor named

"He's passed numerous laws trying to make it better for justice and make it better for the safety of our children," Gibson said.

That includes Zahnd's effort to create the Platte CARES Program, which offers first-time nonviolent offenders the opportunity to avoid a criminal record if they admit their wrongdoing and complete public service.

"We separate the really, really bad people who need to go to prison from the people who just made a mistake," Gibson said.

Brian Luton/KSHB Eric G. Zahnd

Zahnd's family released a statement on his mental health following his passing, saying in part, "Losing Eric has been a staggering blow and our hearts are shattered."

Gibson says Zahnd's legacy will be defined by his vision for Platte County.

"He wanted Platte County to be the best county in Missouri, the safest county in Missouri, and I think that's what he would want his legacy to be," Gibson said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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