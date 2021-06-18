More dangerous heat, unhealthy air quality for KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City area has been placed under a heat advisory and an air quality alert on different days this week, and as of Friday, it's back under both.

Temperatures are expected to near 100 degrees again Friday, making it dangerous to be outdoors for extended periods of time and unprepared.

An orange alert for air quality was also issued, making it more difficult for sensitive groups - like people with asthma - to be outdoors as well.

What is a code orange air quality alert?

The Mid-America Regional Council advises people to limit activities that will contribute to the ozone in the atmosphere.

That can include gassing up the car, topping off your tank, mowing and using gasoline-powered lawn equipment.

MARC said fueling up after dusk can lessen the ozone contribution there, while lawn care should be conducted only after the ozone alert is over.

As for heat safety, it's best to wear cool, loose-fitted clothing and make sure there is access to plenty of water and shade, or even visit a pool.

Check on children and the elderly to make sure those items are available to them.

Several local organizations are able to provide those essentials for people who do not have access.

Also, check the back seat of cars to make sure children and pets are not left behind in the dangerous heat.

Exercise for both people and pets should take place in the early morning or late evening to avoid dangerous heat exposure.

The National Weather Service reports that more people die because of heat than any other weather hazard.