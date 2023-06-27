Mother of victim killed in KCMO mass shooting reacts to charges filed against suspect

KANSAS CITY, Mo — The mother of a victim killed in Sunday morning's mass shooting near East 57th Street and Prospect Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri, is reacting to charges filed against one of the alleged shooters on Tuesday.

Keivon M. Greene, 26, was charged with three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of armed criminal action for the killings of Camden M. Brown, 29; Jasity J. Strong, 28; and Nikko A. Manning, 22.

Greene was also charged Monday with first-degree assault and armed criminal action on Monday.

Greene will be held on no bond and will remain in the custody of the Jackson County Detention Center after his release from the hospital.

Two days before the shooting, Greene posted bond in a separate incident during which he was charged with resisting arrest by fleeing Independence police.

Tamika Jenkins, the mother of Strong, said her daughter should be here today.

“If that man wasn’t let out on bond for the charges he had, my daughter would still be here,” Jenkins said. “The other victims would still be here, but they let them out and now look.”

Strong died on her birthday. Her family did not get the opportunity to celebrate with her.

“Very empty. I have the I don’t care attitude. I don’t care. I’m very empty,” she said. “I lost my first born.”

Jenkins said she wasn’t expecting a call from prosecutors this morning.

“A part of me was happy,” she said. “And then a part of me felt like it’s not going to bring my daughter back.”

When asked about the limited amount of time it took investigators to find a suspect and arrest them, she said it hadn’t crossed her mind that was a possibility before laying her daughter to rest.

