National Organization of Exonerees speaks at Kevin Strickland rally Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Organization of Exonerees spoke Saturday outside of the Jackson County Courthouse to bring attention to Kevin Strickland’s trial that’s set to begin Monday.

Members held signs that read “Free Kevin” at the rally.

Throughout the course of Strickland’s legal proceedings, the National Organization of Exonerees has continued to speak out on his innocence.

In August, a rally was held in Jefferson City, Missouri, to call for the release of Strickland.

"I can tell you exactly what he's going through, stress, anxiety, sleepless nights, days without eating, losing focus, you can't pay attention because all you can think about is your freedom," Kenneth Nixon, exoneree group chairman, previously told KSHB 41 News .

Just a few days later, Nixon came to a hearing in Kansas City to show support .

“It's extremely frustrating for us, it's hurtful,” Nixon said. “People tend to forget there's lives on end of this.”

Strickland was convicted of a 1979 triple murder.

During a motions hearing Thursday , Judge James E. Welsh ruled prosecutors will present their arguments in support of exonerating Strickland on Monday, Nov. 8.

The trial will begin at 10 a.m.

